Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Midwestern Meat & Drink image

 

Midwestern Meat & Drink

900 Spruce St., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
More about Midwestern Meat & Drink
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Salt + Smoke

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Pimento Cheddar, street corn relish on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ

Salt + Smoke

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Cherry smoked chicken pulled and topped with Pimento Cheddar, street corn relish on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

634 Washington Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
fried or grilled. choice of nashville hot, buffalo or OG. comes with lettuce, pickle and mayo
More about Hi-Pointe Drive-In

