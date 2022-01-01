Chicken sandwiches in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Midwestern Meat & Drink
Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Pimento Cheddar, street corn relish on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
BBQ
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Cherry smoked chicken pulled and topped with Pimento Cheddar, street corn relish on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.