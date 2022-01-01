Crunch salad in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Downtown restaurants that serve crunch salad

Salt + Smoke image

 

Salt + Smoke

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1\\2 Kale Crunch Salad$6.99
Changes Daily call Restaurant for details, (314) 727-0200 select your order location from the options.
Full Kale Crunch Salad$11.99
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke image

BBQ

Salt + Smoke

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Kale Crunch Salad$6.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Full Kale Crunch Salad$11.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.
More about Salt + Smoke

