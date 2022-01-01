French toast in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve french toast

Chris' at the Docket image

 

Chris' at the Docket

100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Plate$14.00
More about Chris' at the Docket
French Toast image

 

Rooster

1104 Locust Street, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
More about Rooster

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Cheeseburgers

Pancakes

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Rice

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Tower Grove East

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston