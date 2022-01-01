Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve fried pickles

Baileys' Range

920 Olive Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$7.00
More about Baileys' Range
Salt + Smoke - BP VILLAGE

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried House Pickles$7.99
Mixture of sweet, cornichon and dill pickles served 9 in an order, served with flaxseed mayo.
More about Salt + Smoke - BP VILLAGE
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
White Cheddar Cracker Mac$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.
More about Salt + Smoke - DELMAR

