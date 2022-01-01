Fried pickles in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve fried pickles
Salt + Smoke - BP VILLAGE
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Fried House Pickles
|$7.99
Mixture of sweet, cornichon and dill pickles served 9 in an order, served with flaxseed mayo.
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
|White Cheddar Cracker Mac
|$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.