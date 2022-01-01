Waffles in
Downtown
/
Saint Louis
/
Downtown
/
Waffles
Downtown restaurants that serve waffles
Kimchi Guys
612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis
No reviews yet
Waffle Fries
$3.14
Golden waffle fries
More about Kimchi Guys
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Pancakes
French Toast
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Brisket
Cobb Salad
Fried Rice
More near Downtown to explore
Central West End
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Midtown
No reviews yet
The Loop
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview
No reviews yet
Lafayette Square
No reviews yet
Soulard
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
The Hill
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Tower Grove East
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston