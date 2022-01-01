Midtown restaurants you'll love
Midtown's top cuisines
Must-try Midtown restaurants
Small Batch
3001 Locust, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$17.00
zhoug. tofu. fennel. broccoli. red pepper. oyster mushroom.
|Country Captain
|$16.00
chickpea. cauliflower. garam masala. golden raisin. almond. rice.
|Cauliflower
|$10.00
tempura cauliflower. manchurian sauce. sesame. scallion.
City Foundry Group - Press Waffle
3730 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Cereal Waffles
|$8.50
Choose from 3 flavor combinations!
|The Southern Belle
|$8.50
Fresh blueberries, tangy lemon curd, and our house made whipped cream on our golden liege waffle.
|The Happy Camper
|$8.50
SMORE'S! Cookie butter, chocolate syrup, and fire toasted marshmallows on our golden liege waffle.
Beffa's
2700 Olive St., St. Louis
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$15.00
Seeded rye, house made corned beef, whole grain slaw, Swiss, 1000 island
|Double Smash Burger
|$14.00
Brioche bun, American cheese, pickles, onions
|Pub Burger
|$15.00
Havarti, Boursin, American, Cheddar, Sourdough
City Foundry Group - Poptimism
3700 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS
City Foundry Group - Patty's Cheesecakes
3730 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS