The Hill restaurants you'll love

Go
The Hill restaurants
Toast

The Hill's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try The Hill restaurants

Milo's Bocce Garden image

 

Milo's Bocce Garden

5201 Wilson, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Custom Pizza$14.75
Breaded Chicken Strips$8.50
French Fries$2.95
More about Milo's Bocce Garden
Zia's Restaurant and Catering image

 

Zia's Restaurant and Catering

5256 WilsonAve, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Picatta$18.00
Sm House Salad$5.50
Penne Vodka$18.50
More about Zia's Restaurant and Catering
Pizzeria Da Gloria image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Da Gloria

2024 Marconi Ave, St. Louis

Avg 5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, Oregano, house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, house ground Italian sausage, Parmesan
Margherita Pizza$16.00
house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, Parmesan
Bonci Pizza$17.00
thinly sliced roasted eggplant, garlic chili oil, parsley
More about Pizzeria Da Gloria
Map

More near The Hill to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Tower Grove East

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston