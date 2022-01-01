The Loop bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in The Loop
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Queso Con Chorizo
|$7.00
Cheese dip spiked with Mexican cerveza, chile serrano, and house made chorizo sausage. Comes with Chips
|Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp
|$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Blue Ocean
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$8.00
A classic filled with Crab, Avocado, and Cucumber.
|Shrimp Tempura
|$7.00
Shrimp, Avocado, Masago, Mayo, drizzled with Eel Sauce.
|Fried Cali
|$8.00
Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, all deep-fried and drizzled with Eel Sauce.