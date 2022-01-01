Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Three Kings Public House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders Dinner$13.99
7 hand breaded strips served with fries and choice of 2 dipping sauces.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders App$10.49
5 hand breaded tenders and your choice of dipping sauce. Does not come with a side. (Chicken Tenders Dinner located under "Entrees" now!)
More about Three Kings Public House
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (6647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers
More about Mission Taco Joint

Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop

Lobsters

Grilled Chicken

Calamari

Cake

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Tower Grove East

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston