Tower Grove East restaurants you'll love

Toast

Tower Grove East's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
BBQ
Barbeque
Soul Food
Must-try Tower Grove East restaurants

Rooster image

 

Rooster

3150 South Grand, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brunch Burger$12.00
two biscuit sandwiches, breakfast sausage, eggs, fontina, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes
Pancakes$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
French Toast$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant image

 

Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant

3210 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meskerem Combination$16.00
Combination of Tibs Wat, Doro Wat, Minchet Alecha, Miser Alecha, and Vegetable #2 – Tikil Gomen.
Vegetable #2$12.00
Fresh cabbage, potatoes, and carrots sauteed with garlic, ginger and curry.
Sambosa - Lentil$5.00
Lentil mixed with hot green peppers, onions and garlic are stuffed in homemade thin flat bread. (served hot)
Shaved Duck Smokehouse image

 

Shaved Duck Smokehouse

2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smothered Fries$12.99
pulled pork over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
Heritage Baby Back Ribs
slow smoked with cherry & touch of hickory, spritzed throughout, high fived with our finishing basting sauce & rub
Smoked Crispy Wings$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
