Tower Grove East restaurants you'll love

More about Rooster
Rooster
3150 South Grand, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Brunch Burger
|$12.00
two biscuit sandwiches, breakfast sausage, eggs, fontina, rooster mayo, side of breakfast potatoes
|Pancakes
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
|French Toast
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
More about Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant
Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant
3210 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Meskerem Combination
|$16.00
Combination of Tibs Wat, Doro Wat, Minchet Alecha, Miser Alecha, and Vegetable #2 – Tikil Gomen.
|Vegetable #2
|$12.00
Fresh cabbage, potatoes, and carrots sauteed with garlic, ginger and curry.
|Sambosa - Lentil
|$5.00
Lentil mixed with hot green peppers, onions and garlic are stuffed in homemade thin flat bread. (served hot)
More about Shaved Duck Smokehouse
Shaved Duck Smokehouse
2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Smothered Fries
|$12.99
pulled pork over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
|Heritage Baby Back Ribs
slow smoked with cherry & touch of hickory, spritzed throughout, high fived with our finishing basting sauce & rub
|Smoked Crispy Wings
|$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb