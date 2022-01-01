Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Saint Marys

Go
Saint Marys restaurants
Toast

Saint Marys restaurants that serve chili

Casali's image

 

Casali's

32 South Saint Marys Street. Ste 2, Saint Marys

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Tempura Shrimp (4)$9.95
More about Casali's
Item pic

 

Keystone Corner Lunch

107 North Michael Street, St. Marys

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Red Onion , Cheddar , Lettuce, Ranch & Sweet chili sauce
Chili Cheese Fries$4.75
Our house-made Beer Cheese and Chili, Cheddar, and Chopped Red Onion
Chili Cheese Burger$9.25
Cheddar, Chili, Beer Cheese, Red Onion, and Smoky Ketchup
More about Keystone Corner Lunch

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Marys

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Map

More near Saint Marys to explore

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Ellicottville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Du Bois

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Warren

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston