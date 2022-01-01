Go
Saint Michael's Catholic Church

Large Catholic community with AMAZING fish fries! Come check out out!
Friday 4:30pm to 8pm

3705 Stone Lakes Dr.

Popular Items

Onion Rings$3.00
Mozzarella Sticks$3.00
Fried Fish$6.50
Hand breaded fried fish with your choice of White, Wheat, Rye or No bread
French Fries$2.00
Green Beans$2.00
Homemade Coleslaw$2.00
Mac N Cheese$2.00
Fried Fish$6.50
Hand breaded fried fish with your choice of White, Rye or No bread
Papa John's Cheese Pizza$2.50
Fresh hot delicious cheese pizza
Large Rolled Oyster$4.75
See full menu

Location

3705 Stone Lakes Dr.

Jeffersontown KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

