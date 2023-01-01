Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Saint Michaels

Saint Michaels restaurants
Saint Michaels restaurants that serve chicken salad

Village Shoppe - 501 S Talbot St

501 S Talbot St, St. Michaels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad$9.00
We are known for having the best chicken salad around!
This sandwich is simply delicious - shredded lettuce, tomato, and onions on a croissant.
Fresh, easy, and one of our all time favorites here at the shop.
More about Village Shoppe - 501 S Talbot St
Ava's Pizzeria - St Michaels

409 S Talbot Street, St. Michaels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$18.00
breaded chicken, mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette, avocado ranch drizzle
Chicken Paillard Salad$18.00
chicken, mozzarella, arugula, red onion, cherry tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette
More about Ava's Pizzeria - St Michaels

