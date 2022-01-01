Saint Paul restaurants you'll love

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast
  • Saint Paul

Saint Paul's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vegan
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Saint Paul restaurants

Juice Wisely image

 

Juice Wisely

928 7th St. W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Daily Greens$11.00
Kale Cucumber Mint Lemon
Orange Pine$10.00
Orange Carrot Pineapple Cinnamon
Hydrator$10.00
Beet Carrot Cucumber Kale Lemon Turmeric
More about Juice Wisely
The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Baked Fresh Daily & served with cream cheese icing on the side. For orders greater than 8 please email bakeryorders@thebutteredtin.con and allow for 24 fulfillment time.
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Our breakfast burrito is a flour tortilla packed full of refried beans, crispy hash browns, house made chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, fluffy scrambled eggs and topped with our house made salsa roja and salsa verde.
Buttermilk Pancakes$11.50
Three pancakes, salted maple bacon butter, Fischer Farm's bacon lardons & real maple syrup.
More about The Buttered Tin
Brasa Rotisserie image

 

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sweet Corn-Cornbread$3.25
Vegetarian
Half Crispy Yuca w/ Citrus Mojo$5.75
w/Citrus & Olive Oil Mojo ((Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Small Green Sauce$0.35
1.5 oz - w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
The Naughty Greek University image

 

The Naughty Greek University

2400 University Ave W, St. Paul

Avg 4.6 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Zucchini$6.00
Hot, fresh-cut zucchini — lightly dusted in flour and coated in seasoned breadcrumbs. Served with a side of Tzatziki.
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)$6.00
Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$9.00
Grilled fresh chicken tenderloin (very lean) with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
More about The Naughty Greek University
La Grolla St Paul image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

La Grolla St Paul

452 Selby Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.4 (4411 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi Salentina$15.00
Homemade potato dumplings with garlic, fresh tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella cheese
Ravioli di Granchio$17.00
Homemade large ravioli stuffed with stone crab and shrimp in a creamy lobster sauce
Fettuccini all' Aragosta$22.00
Homemade white fettuccine with jumbo shrimp, basil, and lobster cream sauce
More about La Grolla St Paul
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 Traditional Wings$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
Three Cheese Burger$10.99
Smothered In American and Swiss Cheese. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
Bavarian Pretzel$7.49
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemongrass Thai Chicken$17.95
chicken breast, brown rice, lemongrass broccoli, red peppers, carrots, peanut sauce
Fish & Chips$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Breakfast Bowl$13.50
brown rice, black beans, avocado, poached egg, spinach, corn, charred tomato salsa, sunflower seeds, queso fresco [add sausage $3 / add chicken $5 / add steak $8 / add salmon $10]
More about Highland Grill
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Pita$7.95
Warm Greek pita stuffed with thinly sliced lamb gyro, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki.
Housemade Falafel (5)$5.95
5 pieces of house-made falafel. Ground garbanzos beans, blended with fresh herbs and Mediterranean spices. Served with tahini sauce (gf, v)
Gyro Wrap$9.95
Lightly grilled flat bread stuffed with thinly slice lamb gyro, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki.
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Roll$5.95
crab meat, avocado, cucumber
Crispy Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
Hibachi Chicken$20.95
8 oz. chicken+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Big River Pizza image

 

Big River Pizza

280 5th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Inch Popeye$17.00
Olive oil base, gruyere cheese, mozzarella, spinach, freshly chopped garlic, thyme roasted mushrooms finished with lemon, cracked black pepper and Kosher salt
12 Inch House Special$18.00
Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, hot pickled peppers, herb whipped ricotta and basil
12 Inch Meat Lovers$18.00
Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon and calabrese salami
More about Big River Pizza
Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville image

 

Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville

1595 MN-36, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger (vegetarian)$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, avocado, mayo
Wedge Burger$12.00
american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing
House Burger$10.50
american cheese, minced onion, pickles
More about Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville
ROK Eatery image

 

ROK Eatery

882 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Yakitori Pork$17.50
Yakitori Pork Tenderloin with a Sweet Ginger Chili Oil, Charred Broccoli, and Pickled Red Onions
*Suggested Side: Soba Noodles
Duck Tsukune$17.50
Ground Duck Meatballs with Katsu Sauce, Daikon Sesame Carrot Salad, Green Onions, Preserved Egg Yolk, and Yuzu Kosho
*Suggested Side: White Rice
Pork Tenderloin$17.50
Porcini Juniper Crusted Pork, Pork Belly Honey Mustard Vinaigrette, Poached Pears, Swiss Chard, and Roasted Carrots
*Suggested Side: Roasted Potatoes
More about ROK Eatery
Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine image

 

Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine

1341 Pascal St North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yebeg Alicha$13.95
Lamb chunks slow cooked with onions, garlic, & flavored with herbal butter
Doro Wat$15.95
Traditional bone-in chicken dish slowly cooked in a rich, spciy berbere sauce served with a hard boiled egg
Veggie Sampler (Regular)$14.95
Chef’s selection of 5 freshly prepared vegetarian dishes
More about Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine
Sawatdee Saint Paul image

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#11 Cream Cheese Wontons$7.50
Six wontons. Cream cheese or jalapeño. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
#5 Chicken Satay$8.50
Six skewers of chicken marinated, fried & served with peanut curry sauce & cucumber vinegar sauce. Gluten-Free
#58 Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg & bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts & green onions. The national dish of Thailand! Gluten-Free.
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Parlour St Paul image

 

Parlour St Paul

267 W 7th Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Dill Brined, Lettuce, Pickle, Dill Sauce
Cauliflower$13.00
Chile Honey, Cilantro Pesto, Chiles, Citrus Vinaigrette
Butter Lettuce Salad$13.00
Butter Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan,
Pickled Shallots, Champagne Vinaigrette
More about Parlour St Paul
DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar image

 

DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar

425 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tagliatelle Bolognese$16.00
Spicy Italian sausage, creamy roma tomato sauce tossed with tagliatelle
Garlic Cheese Bread$12.00
Baguette, mozzarella, and our classic tomato sauce
Mostaccioli & Meatballs$16.00
Mostaccioli with our classic tomato sauce and two meatballs
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CREME BRULEE
espresso, milk, vanilla, caramel and brûlée sugar.
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$13.00
super fluffy pancakes, blueberry compote, lemon curd
Berry, Berry, Berry$11.50
four berries, banana with vegan gluten free granola, fresh berries, chia seeds and goji berries.
CONTAINS NUTS
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$11.00
chipotle ketchup
Western Burger$15.00
crispy onion, bbq sauce, bacon, sharp cheddar, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Beyond Burger$14.50
vegetarian patty, tap sauce, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
More about Groveland Tap
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Rolls$8.00
Masaman Curry$13.00
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
More about Coconut Thai
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Family Feasts$35.00
Large 2 Topping Pizza), 8 piece chicken box, large French fry
Cheeseburger$10.00
XLARGE 16" PIZZA$15.00
More about Michael's Pizza
Moe's American Grill image

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Melt$14.29
Turkey Breast topped with Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon & Cranberry Aioli. Served on grilled Cranberry Wild Rice Bread.
MIdwest Cheeseburger$13.29
Our 7 oz. burger patty topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun.
Moe's Signature Burger$15.99
Our version of a Juicy Luicy. Stuffed with bacon, onion & cheese and then topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle served on a Brioche Bun. Burger can't be made without the cheese, bacon and onion as it's stuffed!
More about Moe's American Grill
Carbone's Pizzeria image

 

Carbone's Pizzeria

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Antipasto Salad$7.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MOZARELLA CHEESE, GREEN PEPPER, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, GREEN OLIVES, CROUTONS
Side Caesar Salad$4.00
ROMAINE LETTUCE, SHAVED PARMESAN, CROUTONS AND CAESAR DRESSING
Side Dinner Salad$4.00
LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, CROUTONS
More about Carbone's Pizzeria
Dino's of Woodbury image

 

Dino's of Woodbury

10060 City Walk Drive #101, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Side W/ Dip$4.39
A middle Eastern delicacy of mashed chickpeas, parsley, onion, serrano peppers then cooked into fritters
*Vegan Protein
Pita Chips/Dip$4.99
Seasoned Homemade Pita chips with your choice of sauce on the side
Family Pack$31.99
1 lbs of your choice of Protein
Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes on the side
8oz Tzatziki Sauce
5 pieces of Flat Bread
More about Dino's of Woodbury
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HASH BROWNS & EGGS$11.50
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns, crispy on the outside, light and buttery inside, hint of onion and two eggs. Served with pancakes.
49ER FLAPJACKS$10.75
Three of our famous San Francisco flapjacks. Plate sized, thin and chewy-gooey. Served with maple syrup.
WESTERN OMELETTE$13.50
Choice cheese, diced ham, green peppers, red peppers, onions. Served with cakes.
More about Original Pancake House
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
Turkey Burger$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
60/40 Burger$14.50
60% CAB and 40% ground bacon patty topped with wisconsin aged cheddar, candied bacon & house beer mustard
More about Red Cow
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Acapulco Bowl$12.99
A twist on a Mexican favorite. A bowl filled with seasonal greens, our classic Mexican rice, fired roasted vegetables, black beans, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cilantro.
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Mucho Queso$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights

Avg 4.7 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Gyros$8.29
Chicken Gyros meat with Dino's original Greek dressing, onion, tomatoes, lettuce and feta cheese
Spicy Original Gyros$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Spicy Feta sauce, onion, tomatoes and lettuce
Greek Salad$10.49
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncine, Kalamata olives served with Dino's original Greek dressing and a flatbread. Choice of protein
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Urban Wok image

 

Urban Wok

209 4th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jasmine Rice - GF, V
White, long-grain variety of rice - GF
Traditional Wings$13.99
10 Traditional Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces!
WINGS WOK STYLE!
Garlic, Ginger Beef & Broccoli - GF$12.99
Brown rice, tender marinated steak with broccoli, carrots, purple cabbage, snow peas and crimini mushrooms! Stir fried in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce!
Served with Korean Gochujang Hot Sauce on the side!
GF Tamari
More about Urban Wok
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Fajita Taco$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Crisp Beef Taco$1.59
ground beef, lettuce, and cheese in a crisp corn tortilla
Beef, Bean, and Cheese Burrito$3.39
refried beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
More about Taco House
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul image

 

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepper-Jack Juicy Lucy$12.25
These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!
California Burger$9.99
Lettuce, tomato & mayo
Roadhouse$14.99
Stuffed with American cheese and topped with our five to eight sauce, bacon and an onion ring, this burger is a staff favorite.
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

