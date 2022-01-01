Saint Paul restaurants you'll love
Juice Wisely
928 7th St. W, Saint Paul
|Daily Greens
|$11.00
Kale Cucumber Mint Lemon
|Orange Pine
|$10.00
Orange Carrot Pineapple Cinnamon
|Hydrator
|$10.00
Beet Carrot Cucumber Kale Lemon Turmeric
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Baked Fresh Daily & served with cream cheese icing on the side. For orders greater than 8 please email bakeryorders@thebutteredtin.con and allow for 24 fulfillment time.
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Our breakfast burrito is a flour tortilla packed full of refried beans, crispy hash browns, house made chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, fluffy scrambled eggs and topped with our house made salsa roja and salsa verde.
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.50
Three pancakes, salted maple bacon butter, Fischer Farm's bacon lardons & real maple syrup.
Brasa Rotisserie
777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Sweet Corn-Cornbread
|$3.25
Vegetarian
|Half Crispy Yuca w/ Citrus Mojo
|$5.75
w/Citrus & Olive Oil Mojo ((Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
|Small Green Sauce
|$0.35
1.5 oz - w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)
The Naughty Greek University
2400 University Ave W, St. Paul
|Crispy Zucchini
|$6.00
Hot, fresh-cut zucchini — lightly dusted in flour and coated in seasoned breadcrumbs. Served with a side of Tzatziki.
|Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)
|$6.00
Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$9.00
Grilled fresh chicken tenderloin (very lean) with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
La Grolla St Paul
452 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Gnocchi Salentina
|$15.00
Homemade potato dumplings with garlic, fresh tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella cheese
|Ravioli di Granchio
|$17.00
Homemade large ravioli stuffed with stone crab and shrimp in a creamy lobster sauce
|Fettuccini all' Aragosta
|$22.00
Homemade white fettuccine with jumbo shrimp, basil, and lobster cream sauce
FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|8 Traditional Wings
|$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
|Three Cheese Burger
|$10.99
Smothered In American and Swiss Cheese. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$7.49
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Lemongrass Thai Chicken
|$17.95
chicken breast, brown rice, lemongrass broccoli, red peppers, carrots, peanut sauce
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
|Breakfast Bowl
|$13.50
brown rice, black beans, avocado, poached egg, spinach, corn, charred tomato salsa, sunflower seeds, queso fresco [add sausage $3 / add chicken $5 / add steak $8 / add salmon $10]
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Gyro Pita
|$7.95
Warm Greek pita stuffed with thinly sliced lamb gyro, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki.
|Housemade Falafel (5)
|$5.95
5 pieces of house-made falafel. Ground garbanzos beans, blended with fresh herbs and Mediterranean spices. Served with tahini sauce (gf, v)
|Gyro Wrap
|$9.95
Lightly grilled flat bread stuffed with thinly slice lamb gyro, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki.
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
|California Roll
|$5.95
crab meat, avocado, cucumber
|Crispy Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.95
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
|Hibachi Chicken
|$20.95
8 oz. chicken+noddle+vegetable(carrot, zucchini,mushroom,broccoli,onion)+2 pcs shrimp
Big River Pizza
280 5th St E, Saint Paul
|12 Inch Popeye
|$17.00
Olive oil base, gruyere cheese, mozzarella, spinach, freshly chopped garlic, thyme roasted mushrooms finished with lemon, cracked black pepper and Kosher salt
|12 Inch House Special
|$18.00
Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, hot pickled peppers, herb whipped ricotta and basil
|12 Inch Meat Lovers
|$18.00
Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon and calabrese salami
Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville
1595 MN-36, Roseville
|Impossible Burger (vegetarian)
|$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, avocado, mayo
|Wedge Burger
|$12.00
american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing
|House Burger
|$10.50
american cheese, minced onion, pickles
ROK Eatery
882 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Yakitori Pork
|$17.50
Yakitori Pork Tenderloin with a Sweet Ginger Chili Oil, Charred Broccoli, and Pickled Red Onions
*Suggested Side: Soba Noodles
|Duck Tsukune
|$17.50
Ground Duck Meatballs with Katsu Sauce, Daikon Sesame Carrot Salad, Green Onions, Preserved Egg Yolk, and Yuzu Kosho
*Suggested Side: White Rice
|Pork Tenderloin
|$17.50
Porcini Juniper Crusted Pork, Pork Belly Honey Mustard Vinaigrette, Poached Pears, Swiss Chard, and Roasted Carrots
*Suggested Side: Roasted Potatoes
Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine
1341 Pascal St North, St. Paul
|Yebeg Alicha
|$13.95
Lamb chunks slow cooked with onions, garlic, & flavored with herbal butter
|Doro Wat
|$15.95
Traditional bone-in chicken dish slowly cooked in a rich, spciy berbere sauce served with a hard boiled egg
|Veggie Sampler (Regular)
|$14.95
Chef’s selection of 5 freshly prepared vegetarian dishes
Sawatdee Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|#11 Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.50
Six wontons. Cream cheese or jalapeño. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
|#5 Chicken Satay
|$8.50
Six skewers of chicken marinated, fried & served with peanut curry sauce & cucumber vinegar sauce. Gluten-Free
|#58 Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg & bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts & green onions. The national dish of Thailand! Gluten-Free.
Parlour St Paul
267 W 7th Street, Saint Paul
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Dill Brined, Lettuce, Pickle, Dill Sauce
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
Chile Honey, Cilantro Pesto, Chiles, Citrus Vinaigrette
|Butter Lettuce Salad
|$13.00
Butter Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan,
Pickled Shallots, Champagne Vinaigrette
DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
425 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$16.00
Spicy Italian sausage, creamy roma tomato sauce tossed with tagliatelle
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$12.00
Baguette, mozzarella, and our classic tomato sauce
|Mostaccioli & Meatballs
|$16.00
Mostaccioli with our classic tomato sauce and two meatballs
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|CREME BRULEE
espresso, milk, vanilla, caramel and brûlée sugar.
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$13.00
super fluffy pancakes, blueberry compote, lemon curd
|Berry, Berry, Berry
|$11.50
four berries, banana with vegan gluten free granola, fresh berries, chia seeds and goji berries.
CONTAINS NUTS
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
chipotle ketchup
|Western Burger
|$15.00
crispy onion, bbq sauce, bacon, sharp cheddar, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
|Beyond Burger
|$14.50
vegetarian patty, tap sauce, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Coconut Thai
720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Spring Rolls
|$8.00
|Masaman Curry
|$13.00
|Thai Fried Rice
|$13.00
Michael's Pizza
441 Robert St S, Saint Paul
|Large Family Feasts
|$35.00
Large 2 Topping Pizza), 8 piece chicken box, large French fry
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
|XLARGE 16" PIZZA
|$15.00
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Turkey Melt
|$14.29
Turkey Breast topped with Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon & Cranberry Aioli. Served on grilled Cranberry Wild Rice Bread.
|MIdwest Cheeseburger
|$13.29
Our 7 oz. burger patty topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun.
|Moe's Signature Burger
|$15.99
Our version of a Juicy Luicy. Stuffed with bacon, onion & cheese and then topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle served on a Brioche Bun. Burger can't be made without the cheese, bacon and onion as it's stuffed!
Carbone's Pizzeria
680 7th St E., Saint Paul
|Antipasto Salad
|$7.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MOZARELLA CHEESE, GREEN PEPPER, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, GREEN OLIVES, CROUTONS
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.00
ROMAINE LETTUCE, SHAVED PARMESAN, CROUTONS AND CAESAR DRESSING
|Side Dinner Salad
|$4.00
LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, CROUTONS
Dino's of Woodbury
10060 City Walk Drive #101, Woodbury
|Falafel Side W/ Dip
|$4.39
A middle Eastern delicacy of mashed chickpeas, parsley, onion, serrano peppers then cooked into fritters
*Vegan Protein
|Pita Chips/Dip
|$4.99
Seasoned Homemade Pita chips with your choice of sauce on the side
|Family Pack
|$31.99
1 lbs of your choice of Protein
Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes on the side
8oz Tzatziki Sauce
5 pieces of Flat Bread
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|HASH BROWNS & EGGS
|$11.50
Our famous generous portion of Roesti Swiss style hash browns, crispy on the outside, light and buttery inside, hint of onion and two eggs. Served with pancakes.
|49ER FLAPJACKS
|$10.75
Three of our famous San Francisco flapjacks. Plate sized, thin and chewy-gooey. Served with maple syrup.
|WESTERN OMELETTE
|$13.50
Choice cheese, diced ham, green peppers, red peppers, onions. Served with cakes.
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
|Turkey Burger
|$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
|60/40 Burger
|$14.50
60% CAB and 40% ground bacon patty topped with wisconsin aged cheddar, candied bacon & house beer mustard
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Acapulco Bowl
|$12.99
A twist on a Mexican favorite. A bowl filled with seasonal greens, our classic Mexican rice, fired roasted vegetables, black beans, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cilantro.
|Taco Family Platter
|$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
|Mucho Queso
|$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights
|Chicken Gyros
|$8.29
Chicken Gyros meat with Dino's original Greek dressing, onion, tomatoes, lettuce and feta cheese
|Spicy Original Gyros
|$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Spicy Feta sauce, onion, tomatoes and lettuce
|Greek Salad
|$10.49
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncine, Kalamata olives served with Dino's original Greek dressing and a flatbread. Choice of protein
Urban Wok
209 4th St E, Saint Paul
|Jasmine Rice - GF, V
White, long-grain variety of rice - GF
|Traditional Wings
|$13.99
10 Traditional Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces!
WINGS WOK STYLE!
|Garlic, Ginger Beef & Broccoli - GF
|$12.99
Brown rice, tender marinated steak with broccoli, carrots, purple cabbage, snow peas and crimini mushrooms! Stir fried in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Soy Sauce!
Served with Korean Gochujang Hot Sauce on the side!
GF Tamari
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
|Crisp Beef Taco
|$1.59
ground beef, lettuce, and cheese in a crisp corn tortilla
|Beef, Bean, and Cheese Burrito
|$3.39
refried beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Pepper-Jack Juicy Lucy
|$12.25
These are the burgers that made us famous. Enjoy!
|California Burger
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomato & mayo
|Roadhouse
|$14.99
Stuffed with American cheese and topped with our five to eight sauce, bacon and an onion ring, this burger is a staff favorite.