Saint Paul American restaurants you'll love

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Popular items
|8 Traditional Wings
|$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
|Three Cheese Burger
|$10.99
Smothered In American and Swiss Cheese. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$7.49
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
ROK Eatery
882 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Yakitori Pork
|$17.50
Yakitori Pork Tenderloin with a Sweet Ginger Chili Oil, Charred Broccoli, and Pickled Red Onions
*Suggested Side: Soba Noodles
|Duck Tsukune
|$17.50
Ground Duck Meatballs with Katsu Sauce, Daikon Sesame Carrot Salad, Green Onions, Preserved Egg Yolk, and Yuzu Kosho
*Suggested Side: White Rice
|Pork Tenderloin
|$17.50
Porcini Juniper Crusted Pork, Pork Belly Honey Mustard Vinaigrette, Poached Pears, Swiss Chard, and Roasted Carrots
*Suggested Side: Roasted Potatoes
Parlour St Paul
267 W 7th Street, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Dill Brined, Lettuce, Pickle, Dill Sauce
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
Chile Honey, Cilantro Pesto, Chiles, Citrus Vinaigrette
|Butter Lettuce Salad
|$13.00
Butter Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan,
Pickled Shallots, Champagne Vinaigrette
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$14.25
choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion - add bacon $2 - served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
|Chicken Wings
|$12.75
buffalo or cajun
|Chicken Tender Melt
|$14.25
hand breaded chicken tenders, white cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeño, mustard bbq, thick cut sourdough, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Popular items
|Moe's Signature Burger
|$15.99
Our version of a Juicy Luicy. Stuffed with bacon, onion & cheese and then topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle served on a Brioche Bun. Burger can't be made without the cheese, bacon and onion as it's stuffed!
|Turkey Melt
|$14.29
Turkey Breast topped with Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon & Cranberry Aioli. Served on grilled Cranberry Wild Rice Bread.
|Jim Beam Burger
|$14.79
Our 7 oz. burger patty topped with JIm Beam Bourbon BBQ Sauce, smoked cheddar cheese, bacon strips and crispy onion strings. Served on a Brioche Bun
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Tennessee Hot
|$14.50
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
|60/40 Burger
|$14.50
60% CAB and 40% ground bacon patty topped with wisconsin aged cheddar, candied bacon & house beer mustard
|Double Barrel Burger
|$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Healing Plate
|$18.00
marinated grilled organic tempeh | organic brown rice | coconut red beans | sautéed seasonal greens | firecracker slaw | sweet potato mash | orange vinaigrette
|Spa Salad
|$14.00
organic spring greens | Rosewood organic tofu | beet | carrot | red pepper | cucumber | edamame | toasted sunflower seeds cilantro | scallions | sesame vinaigrette
(vegan, gluten-free)
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | vegan black bean chili | organic hash browns | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream | flour tortilla
Tongue in Cheek
989 Payne Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffle
|$14.50
Spicy honey, scallions, cilantro, peanut
|Bacon Potato Gnocchi
|$23.50
Benton's Bacon, duck oil, kale, parmesan froth
|Six Ounces to Freedom - DOUBLE
|$17.50
(Can be Gluten Free, Can be Vegan) - Double Cheeseburger & Fries
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$11.99
American Cheese And Bacon. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
|8 Boneless Wings
|$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
|Tender Basket
|$10.99
All White Meat Chicken Tenderloins Hand-Breaded To Order And Fried To Crispy Perfection Served With Your Favorite Wing Sauce For Dippings. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Coleslaw.
A-Side Public House
754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|POT PIE
|$16.00
Charred leeks, carrots, celery root, cremini mushrooms, English peas, cream, topped with a flaky crust
|WINGS
|$17.00
Cola marinated and fried and tossed in chilis, garlic, lemongrass, ginger, cilantro, green onion
|A-SIDE BURGER
|$15.00
Brioche bun, double smash patty, bacon, caramelized onion & garlic, gorgonzola dolce, cherry aioli. Served with Fries
The Pillbox Tavern
400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Duke’s mayo, CBC slaw, grandma’s mustard pickles
|Plain Burger
|$13.00
Customize your own burger by adding cheese and toppings
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
Hand battered, calabrian chili honey
Lakes Tavern & Grill
9240 Hudson Road, Woodbury
|Popular items
|Half Roasted Chicken
|$21.00
herb roasted half chicken, mashed potatoes, seared asparagus, chicken gravy
|Short Rib Pappardelle
|$19.00
braised short ribs, pappardelle, parmesan, parsley
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Giant triple layered, ultra-moist house made cake with walnuts and a velvety cream cheese frosting
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$7.75
Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.
|Toasted Italian Cheesebread
|$7.00
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Served with marinara.
|14" The Zamboni Pizza
|$20.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Popular items
|Brickhouse Chicken Bowl
|$17.00
Cilantro-lime rice, cotija, pico de gallo,
spicy cabbage, pepitas, chipotle aioli
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Korean BBQ with pork belly
|Buddha Bowl
|$17.00
Napa cabbage, mixed greens, watermelon radish, shaved carrot, pickled red onion, avocado, edamame, roasted peanuts, tamari-ginger vinaigrette
J. Selby's
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Crispy Chickin' Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy battered chickin’ patty with lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun
|Wings
|$12.00
Crispy beer-battered cauliflower, served with house ranch dressing & your choice of dipping sauce
|The Gyro
|$13.00
House-made gyro 'meat,' cucumber, lettuce, tomato & onion, drizzled with green goodness sauce then wrapped in warm pita
St. Paul Tap
825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
The Bone Or Not The Bone . . . That Is The Question. Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ Or Minnesota Dry Rub*.
* Minnesota Dry Rub Not Available On Boneless Wings
|Fresh Battered Cheese Curds
|$9.99
Ellsworth Cheese Curds Battered In-House & Fried To Order. Served With Ranch Dressing.
|Sunrise Burger
|$13.75
Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg & Garlic Aioli. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Midway Cafe & Grill
1964 University Ave, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Basket of Seasoned Fries
|$6.50
1 pound of crispy French Fries with your choice of seasoning
|Midway Juicy
|$12.50
Ground beef patty stuffed with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, bacon topped with pickles, served on a brioche bun
|Homemade Beef Chili
Ground beef with peppers, corn, black bean, homemade chili seasonings topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$13.00
House-seasoned New York Strip Steak, fried onions, portabello mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun.
|Steakhouse Burger
|$15.00
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, horseradish sauce, Boar's Head White Cheddar Horseradish cheese and bacon, topped with an onion ring and A.1. Steak Sauce.
|Belfast Burger
|$13.00
Applewood-smoked bacon, pepper-jack cheese, onion straws and house made bbq sauce.
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Cajun Breakfast
|$11.25
Two Eggs cooked any style, onions, green peppers and mushrooms served on hashbrowns, topped with Cheddar cheese, hollandaise sauce and cajun Spice
|Everything
|$13.95
Served with Hashbrowns and Toast
|Three Buttermilk Pancakes
|$6.95
Served with Whipped Butter and Syrup.
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D-Spot
7129 10th St N, Oakdale
|Popular items
|El Rancho
Buffalo and our buttermilk ranch fused together!
|Buffalo Bill
Buffalo and our blue cheese blended together!
|Black Widow
Our ORIGINAL famous sauce! Soy glaze with honey and roasted fennel. Everybody's gotta try it!
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
949 W 7th St, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Tuesday Hot Turkey
|$7.99
|Breadstick
|$0.69
|Cheeseburger Kids
|$6.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|Popular items
|Manitou Reuben
|$15.00
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house made russian, toasted spiral rye . . . a Manitou Classic
|Parmesan Crusted Blt
|$14.00
bacon, aged cheddar, mayo, sour dough, lettuce & tomato . . . a Manitou Classic
|House Sliders
|$8.50
hand pattied angus beef, cheese, sweet onions, pickle
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen
1565 Cliff Rd Ste #1, Eagan