Saint Paul American restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Saint Paul

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 Traditional Wings$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
Three Cheese Burger$10.99
Smothered In American and Swiss Cheese. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
Bavarian Pretzel$7.49
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
ROK Eatery image

 

ROK Eatery

882 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Yakitori Pork$17.50
Yakitori Pork Tenderloin with a Sweet Ginger Chili Oil, Charred Broccoli, and Pickled Red Onions
*Suggested Side: Soba Noodles
Duck Tsukune$17.50
Ground Duck Meatballs with Katsu Sauce, Daikon Sesame Carrot Salad, Green Onions, Preserved Egg Yolk, and Yuzu Kosho
*Suggested Side: White Rice
Pork Tenderloin$17.50
Porcini Juniper Crusted Pork, Pork Belly Honey Mustard Vinaigrette, Poached Pears, Swiss Chard, and Roasted Carrots
*Suggested Side: Roasted Potatoes
More about ROK Eatery
Parlour St Paul image

 

Parlour St Paul

267 W 7th Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Dill Brined, Lettuce, Pickle, Dill Sauce
Cauliflower$13.00
Chile Honey, Cilantro Pesto, Chiles, Citrus Vinaigrette
Butter Lettuce Salad$13.00
Butter Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan,
Pickled Shallots, Champagne Vinaigrette
More about Parlour St Paul
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$14.25
choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion - add bacon $2 - served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Chicken Wings$12.75
buffalo or cajun
Chicken Tender Melt$14.25
hand breaded chicken tenders, white cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeño, mustard bbq, thick cut sourdough, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
More about Groveland Tap
Moe's American Grill image

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Moe's Signature Burger$15.99
Our version of a Juicy Luicy. Stuffed with bacon, onion & cheese and then topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle served on a Brioche Bun. Burger can't be made without the cheese, bacon and onion as it's stuffed!
Turkey Melt$14.29
Turkey Breast topped with Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon & Cranberry Aioli. Served on grilled Cranberry Wild Rice Bread.
Jim Beam Burger$14.79
Our 7 oz. burger patty topped with JIm Beam Bourbon BBQ Sauce, smoked cheddar cheese, bacon strips and crispy onion strings. Served on a Brioche Bun
More about Moe's American Grill
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tennessee Hot$14.50
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
60/40 Burger$14.50
60% CAB and 40% ground bacon patty topped with wisconsin aged cheddar, candied bacon & house beer mustard
Double Barrel Burger$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
More about Red Cow
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Healing Plate$18.00
marinated grilled organic tempeh | organic brown rice | coconut red beans | sautéed seasonal greens | firecracker slaw | sweet potato mash | orange vinaigrette
Spa Salad$14.00
organic spring greens | Rosewood organic tofu | beet | carrot | red pepper | cucumber | edamame | toasted sunflower seeds cilantro | scallions | sesame vinaigrette
(vegan, gluten-free)
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | vegan black bean chili | organic hash browns | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream | flour tortilla
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Tongue in Cheek image

 

Tongue in Cheek

989 Payne Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Waffle$14.50
Spicy honey, scallions, cilantro, peanut
Bacon Potato Gnocchi$23.50
Benton's Bacon, duck oil, kale, parmesan froth
Six Ounces to Freedom - DOUBLE$17.50
(Can be Gluten Free, Can be Vegan) - Double Cheeseburger & Fries
More about Tongue in Cheek
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$11.99
American Cheese And Bacon. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
8 Boneless Wings$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
Tender Basket$10.99
All White Meat Chicken Tenderloins Hand-Breaded To Order And Fried To Crispy Perfection Served With Your Favorite Wing Sauce For Dippings. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Coleslaw.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
A-Side Public House image

 

A-Side Public House

754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
POT PIE$16.00
Charred leeks, carrots, celery root, cremini mushrooms, English peas, cream, topped with a flaky crust
WINGS$17.00
Cola marinated and fried and tossed in chilis, garlic, lemongrass, ginger, cilantro, green onion
A-SIDE BURGER$15.00
Brioche bun, double smash patty, bacon, caramelized onion & garlic, gorgonzola dolce, cherry aioli. Served with Fries
More about A-Side Public House
The Pillbox Tavern image

 

The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Duke’s mayo, CBC slaw, grandma’s mustard pickles
Plain Burger$13.00
Customize your own burger by adding cheese and toppings
Cheese Curds$11.00
Hand battered, calabrian chili honey
More about The Pillbox Tavern
Lakes Tavern & Grill image

 

Lakes Tavern & Grill

9240 Hudson Road, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Roasted Chicken$21.00
herb roasted half chicken, mashed potatoes, seared asparagus, chicken gravy
Short Rib Pappardelle$19.00
braised short ribs, pappardelle, parmesan, parsley
Carrot Cake$10.00
Giant triple layered, ultra-moist house made cake with walnuts and a velvety cream cheese frosting
More about Lakes Tavern & Grill
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro$7.75
Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.
Toasted Italian Cheesebread$7.00
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Served with marinara.
14" The Zamboni Pizza$20.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Brickhouse Food & Drink image

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brickhouse Chicken Bowl$17.00
Cilantro-lime rice, cotija, pico de gallo,
spicy cabbage, pepitas, chipotle aioli
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Korean BBQ with pork belly
Buddha Bowl$17.00
Napa cabbage, mixed greens, watermelon radish, shaved carrot, pickled red onion, avocado, edamame, roasted peanuts, tamari-ginger vinaigrette
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
J. Selby's image

 

J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Chickin' Sandwich$14.00
Crispy battered chickin’ patty with lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun
Wings$12.00
Crispy beer-battered cauliflower, served with house ranch dressing & your choice of dipping sauce
The Gyro$13.00
House-made gyro 'meat,' cucumber, lettuce, tomato & onion, drizzled with green goodness sauce then wrapped in warm pita
More about J. Selby's
St. Paul Tap image

 

St. Paul Tap

825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$11.99
The Bone Or Not The Bone . . . That Is The Question. Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ Or Minnesota Dry Rub*.
* Minnesota Dry Rub Not Available On Boneless Wings
Fresh Battered Cheese Curds$9.99
Ellsworth Cheese Curds Battered In-House & Fried To Order. Served With Ranch Dressing.
Sunrise Burger$13.75
Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg & Garlic Aioli. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.
More about St. Paul Tap
Midway Cafe & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe & Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Seasoned Fries$6.50
1 pound of crispy French Fries with your choice of seasoning
Midway Juicy$12.50
Ground beef patty stuffed with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, bacon topped with pickles, served on a brioche bun
Homemade Beef Chili
Ground beef with peppers, corn, black bean, homemade chili seasonings topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
More about Midway Cafe & Grill
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$13.00
House-seasoned New York Strip Steak, fried onions, portabello mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun.
Steakhouse Burger$15.00
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, horseradish sauce, Boar's Head White Cheddar Horseradish cheese and bacon, topped with an onion ring and A.1. Steak Sauce.
Belfast Burger$13.00
Applewood-smoked bacon, pepper-jack cheese, onion straws and house made bbq sauce.
More about Celts Craft House
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Breakfast$11.25
Two Eggs cooked any style, onions, green peppers and mushrooms served on hashbrowns, topped with Cheddar cheese, hollandaise sauce and cajun Spice
Everything$13.95
Served with Hashbrowns and Toast
Three Buttermilk Pancakes$6.95
Served with Whipped Butter and Syrup.
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
D-Spot image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D-Spot

7129 10th St N, Oakdale

Avg 4.1 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Rancho
Buffalo and our buttermilk ranch fused together!
Buffalo Bill
Buffalo and our blue cheese blended together!
Black Widow
Our ORIGINAL famous sauce! Soy glaze with honey and roasted fennel. Everybody's gotta try it!
More about D-Spot
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill image

 

Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill

949 W 7th St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuesday Hot Turkey$7.99
Breadstick$0.69
Cheeseburger Kids$6.99
More about Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
Manitou Grill & Event Center image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Manitou Reuben$15.00
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house made russian, toasted spiral rye . . . a Manitou Classic
Parmesan Crusted Blt$14.00
bacon, aged cheddar, mayo, sour dough, lettuce & tomato . . . a Manitou Classic
House Sliders$8.50
hand pattied angus beef, cheese, sweet onions, pickle
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center
Mason Jar Kitchen image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen

1565 Cliff Rd Ste #1, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mason Jar Kitchen
Holman's Table image

 

Holman's Table

644 Bayfield St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Holman's Table

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Tacos

Pies

Boneless Wings

Chimichangas

Fish And Chips

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston