Saint Paul bars & lounges you'll love

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 Traditional Wings$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
Three Cheese Burger$10.99
Smothered In American and Swiss Cheese. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
Bavarian Pretzel$7.49
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$11.95
herbed goat cheese, local bare honey,
toasted almonds
Lemongrass Thai Chicken$17.95
chicken breast, brown rice, lemongrass broccoli, red peppers, carrots, peanut sauce
Fish & Chips$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Parlour St Paul image

 

Parlour St Paul

267 W 7th Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Dill Brined, Lettuce, Pickle, Dill Sauce
Cauliflower$13.00
Chile Honey, Cilantro Pesto, Chiles, Citrus Vinaigrette
Butter Lettuce Salad$13.00
Butter Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan,
Pickled Shallots, Champagne Vinaigrette
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$14.25
choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion - add bacon $2 - served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Chicken Wings$12.75
buffalo or cajun
Chicken Tender Melt$14.25
hand breaded chicken tenders, white cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeño, mustard bbq, thick cut sourdough, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Moe's American Grill image

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Moe's Signature Burger$15.99
Our version of a Juicy Luicy. Stuffed with bacon, onion & cheese and then topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle served on a Brioche Bun. Burger can't be made without the cheese, bacon and onion as it's stuffed!
Turkey Melt$14.29
Turkey Breast topped with Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon & Cranberry Aioli. Served on grilled Cranberry Wild Rice Bread.
Jim Beam Burger$14.79
Our 7 oz. burger patty topped with JIm Beam Bourbon BBQ Sauce, smoked cheddar cheese, bacon strips and crispy onion strings. Served on a Brioche Bun
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Acapulco Bowl$12.99
A twist on a Mexican favorite. A bowl filled with seasonal greens, our classic Mexican rice, fired roasted vegetables, black beans, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cilantro.
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Mucho Queso$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Our Famous Cheese Sauce$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
Mucho Queso$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$11.99
American Cheese And Bacon. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
8 Boneless Wings$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
Tender Basket$10.99
All White Meat Chicken Tenderloins Hand-Breaded To Order And Fried To Crispy Perfection Served With Your Favorite Wing Sauce For Dippings. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Coleslaw.
Unison Restaurant and Banquet image

 

Unison Restaurant and Banquet

1800 white bear avenue, maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Intestine$16.00
Golden brown, crispy fried intestines.
Fresh Rolls$5.00
2 Pieces
Laab$16.00
Your choice of meat mixed with onions, mint, and ground roasted rice in citrus lemongrass dressing.
The Pillbox Tavern image

 

The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Duke’s mayo, CBC slaw, grandma’s mustard pickles
Plain Burger$13.00
Customize your own burger by adding cheese and toppings
Cheese Curds$11.00
Hand battered, calabrian chili honey
Union 32 Craft House image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$14.00
Choice of Bourbon sriracha// buffalo// Cajun dry rub//Plain
Bone in wings served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
The Lloyd Wrap- Buffalo$15.00
Grilled buffalo chicken breast, cold smoked bacon, lettuce and chipotle ranch. Served with fries
Cheese Curds$12.00
Hand battered curds served with strawberry chipotle jam.
Brickhouse Food & Drink image

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brickhouse Chicken Bowl$17.00
Cilantro-lime rice, cotija, pico de gallo,
spicy cabbage, pepitas, chipotle aioli
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Korean BBQ with pork belly
Buddha Bowl$17.00
Napa cabbage, mixed greens, watermelon radish, shaved carrot, pickled red onion, avocado, edamame, roasted peanuts, tamari-ginger vinaigrette
St. Paul Tap image

 

St. Paul Tap

825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$11.99
The Bone Or Not The Bone . . . That Is The Question. Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ Or Minnesota Dry Rub*.
* Minnesota Dry Rub Not Available On Boneless Wings
Fresh Battered Cheese Curds$9.99
Ellsworth Cheese Curds Battered In-House & Fried To Order. Served With Ranch Dressing.
Sunrise Burger$13.75
Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg & Garlic Aioli. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.
Can Can Wonderland image

 

Can Can Wonderland

755 Prior Ave N. Suite 004, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Malts$5.75
18 ounces of delicious goodness! All malts are made with malt powder unless otherwise selected.
(actual product may vary. picture shown are for illustration purpose only)
Arcade Card
Once your order is complete, a CCW employee will deliver your arcade cards to your table.
Swipe left to right, barcode up to activate games. Don't be afraid to put some arm into it. If game doesn't start right away, look for a "start" button.
Unlimited arcade cards are intended per person and not be shared. Unlimited cards have a 60 second delay between games.
Happy Swiping!
Pretzel Bites with Cheese$5.00
Warm soft pretzel bites served with a cheese dipping sauce. Delicious and easy to share!
(actual product may vary. picture shown are for illustration purpose only)
El Burrito Mercado image

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Individual Taco (Online)$2.89
One single taco with tortilla choice, one guisado choice, topped with cilantro and onion.
Extra Tortillas (Online)$1.00
One order is three tortillas.
Tradicional Burrito (Online)$11.45
A large flour tortilla filled with your guisado choice, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$13.00
House-seasoned New York Strip Steak, fried onions, portabello mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun.
Steakhouse Burger$15.00
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, horseradish sauce, Boar's Head White Cheddar Horseradish cheese and bacon, topped with an onion ring and A.1. Steak Sauce.
Belfast Burger$13.00
Applewood-smoked bacon, pepper-jack cheese, onion straws and house made bbq sauce.
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill image

 

Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill

949 W 7th St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuesday Hot Turkey$7.99
Breadstick$0.69
Cheeseburger Kids$6.99
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill image

 

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wonton Tacos$15.00
Zesty chicken, crispy shells, Asian slaw, Cilantro
Waffle Fries Basket$7.50
Mound of our waffle fry basket served with our house made Seasoned sour cream.
24pc Wings$35.00
Fresh Wings, Pick your Flavor & Dip
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Loaded Hashbrowns$5.00
hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions
McHope Sandwich$11.00
biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns
Banana Churro Waffle$14.00
sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup
The Gnome Craft Pub image

 

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CARVED BEEF BARBACOA$15.00
sugar brined horseradish, caramelized onions, topped with raclette served on country bread
POUTINE$16.00
potato wedges, fried cheese curds, veal demi, sea salt and black pepper
PEAR & FIG JAM GRILLED CHEESE$13.00
blue cheese, brie, fig jam, caramelized onions, asian pears served on country bread
Hodges Bend MSP image

 

Hodges Bend MSP

2700 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$14.00
Peterson Craft Meats ground beef, american, house pickles, bacon, brioche. Comes with fries.
Angelina's Kitchen image

 

Angelina's Kitchen

2170 H Eagle Creek Lane, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Catering Set Up
Holman's Table image

 

Holman's Table

644 Bayfield St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 W 6th St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
due focacceria image

 

due focacceria

475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PROSCUITTO$14.00
Street sandwich served with fresh mozzarella, tomato conserva, arugula, fresh basil.
Contains: (*D) (*G)
FOCACCIA ROUND$6.00
Our take-home focaccia round to enjoy with family and friends, traditional style with olive oil and sea salt.
Pro-Tip: Try our Extra Virgin Olive Oil or House-made Lemon Butter for dipping!
THE DUET (SANDWICH & 1/2 SALAD OR SOUP COMBO)
Welcome the "duet". Choose your favorite street sandwich paired with your choice between the selection of a 1/2 house-made salads or soup.
