Saint Paul bars & lounges you'll love

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Popular items
|8 Traditional Wings
|$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
|Three Cheese Burger
|$10.99
Smothered In American and Swiss Cheese. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$7.49
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.95
herbed goat cheese, local bare honey,
toasted almonds
|Lemongrass Thai Chicken
|$17.95
chicken breast, brown rice, lemongrass broccoli, red peppers, carrots, peanut sauce
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Parlour St Paul
267 W 7th Street, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Dill Brined, Lettuce, Pickle, Dill Sauce
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
Chile Honey, Cilantro Pesto, Chiles, Citrus Vinaigrette
|Butter Lettuce Salad
|$13.00
Butter Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan,
Pickled Shallots, Champagne Vinaigrette
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$14.25
choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion - add bacon $2 - served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
|Chicken Wings
|$12.75
buffalo or cajun
|Chicken Tender Melt
|$14.25
hand breaded chicken tenders, white cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeño, mustard bbq, thick cut sourdough, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Popular items
|Moe's Signature Burger
|$15.99
Our version of a Juicy Luicy. Stuffed with bacon, onion & cheese and then topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle served on a Brioche Bun. Burger can't be made without the cheese, bacon and onion as it's stuffed!
|Turkey Melt
|$14.29
Turkey Breast topped with Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon & Cranberry Aioli. Served on grilled Cranberry Wild Rice Bread.
|Jim Beam Burger
|$14.79
Our 7 oz. burger patty topped with JIm Beam Bourbon BBQ Sauce, smoked cheddar cheese, bacon strips and crispy onion strings. Served on a Brioche Bun
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Popular items
|Acapulco Bowl
|$12.99
A twist on a Mexican favorite. A bowl filled with seasonal greens, our classic Mexican rice, fired roasted vegetables, black beans, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cilantro.
|Taco Family Platter
|$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
|Mucho Queso
|$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Popular items
|Our Famous Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
|Mucho Queso
|$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Taco Family Platter
|$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$11.99
American Cheese And Bacon. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
|8 Boneless Wings
|$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
|Tender Basket
|$10.99
All White Meat Chicken Tenderloins Hand-Breaded To Order And Fried To Crispy Perfection Served With Your Favorite Wing Sauce For Dippings. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Coleslaw.
Unison Restaurant and Banquet
1800 white bear avenue, maplewood
|Popular items
|Pork Intestine
|$16.00
Golden brown, crispy fried intestines.
|Fresh Rolls
|$5.00
2 Pieces
|Laab
|$16.00
Your choice of meat mixed with onions, mint, and ground roasted rice in citrus lemongrass dressing.
The Pillbox Tavern
400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Duke’s mayo, CBC slaw, grandma’s mustard pickles
|Plain Burger
|$13.00
Customize your own burger by adding cheese and toppings
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
Hand battered, calabrian chili honey
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.00
Choice of Bourbon sriracha// buffalo// Cajun dry rub//Plain
Bone in wings served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
|The Lloyd Wrap- Buffalo
|$15.00
Grilled buffalo chicken breast, cold smoked bacon, lettuce and chipotle ranch. Served with fries
|Cheese Curds
|$12.00
Hand battered curds served with strawberry chipotle jam.
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Popular items
|Brickhouse Chicken Bowl
|$17.00
Cilantro-lime rice, cotija, pico de gallo,
spicy cabbage, pepitas, chipotle aioli
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Korean BBQ with pork belly
|Buddha Bowl
|$17.00
Napa cabbage, mixed greens, watermelon radish, shaved carrot, pickled red onion, avocado, edamame, roasted peanuts, tamari-ginger vinaigrette
St. Paul Tap
825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
The Bone Or Not The Bone . . . That Is The Question. Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ Or Minnesota Dry Rub*.
* Minnesota Dry Rub Not Available On Boneless Wings
|Fresh Battered Cheese Curds
|$9.99
Ellsworth Cheese Curds Battered In-House & Fried To Order. Served With Ranch Dressing.
|Sunrise Burger
|$13.75
Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg & Garlic Aioli. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.
Can Can Wonderland
755 Prior Ave N. Suite 004, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Malts
|$5.75
18 ounces of delicious goodness! All malts are made with malt powder unless otherwise selected.
(actual product may vary. picture shown are for illustration purpose only)
|Arcade Card
Once your order is complete, a CCW employee will deliver your arcade cards to your table.
Swipe left to right, barcode up to activate games. Don't be afraid to put some arm into it. If game doesn't start right away, look for a "start" button.
Unlimited arcade cards are intended per person and not be shared. Unlimited cards have a 60 second delay between games.
Happy Swiping!
|Pretzel Bites with Cheese
|$5.00
Warm soft pretzel bites served with a cheese dipping sauce. Delicious and easy to share!
(actual product may vary. picture shown are for illustration purpose only)
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Popular items
|Individual Taco (Online)
|$2.89
One single taco with tortilla choice, one guisado choice, topped with cilantro and onion.
|Extra Tortillas (Online)
|$1.00
One order is three tortillas.
|Tradicional Burrito (Online)
|$11.45
A large flour tortilla filled with your guisado choice, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$13.00
House-seasoned New York Strip Steak, fried onions, portabello mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun.
|Steakhouse Burger
|$15.00
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, horseradish sauce, Boar's Head White Cheddar Horseradish cheese and bacon, topped with an onion ring and A.1. Steak Sauce.
|Belfast Burger
|$13.00
Applewood-smoked bacon, pepper-jack cheese, onion straws and house made bbq sauce.
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
949 W 7th St, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Tuesday Hot Turkey
|$7.99
|Breadstick
|$0.69
|Cheeseburger Kids
|$6.99
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Wonton Tacos
|$15.00
Zesty chicken, crispy shells, Asian slaw, Cilantro
|Waffle Fries Basket
|$7.50
Mound of our waffle fry basket served with our house made Seasoned sour cream.
|24pc Wings
|$35.00
Fresh Wings, Pick your Flavor & Dip
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Side of Loaded Hashbrowns
|$5.00
hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions
|McHope Sandwich
|$11.00
biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns
|Banana Churro Waffle
|$14.00
sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup
The Gnome Craft Pub
498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL
|Popular items
|CARVED BEEF BARBACOA
|$15.00
sugar brined horseradish, caramelized onions, topped with raclette served on country bread
|POUTINE
|$16.00
potato wedges, fried cheese curds, veal demi, sea salt and black pepper
|PEAR & FIG JAM GRILLED CHEESE
|$13.00
blue cheese, brie, fig jam, caramelized onions, asian pears served on country bread
Hodges Bend MSP
2700 University Ave W, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Burger
|$14.00
Peterson Craft Meats ground beef, american, house pickles, bacon, brioche. Comes with fries.
Angelina's Kitchen
2170 H Eagle Creek Lane, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Catering Set Up
due focacceria
475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul
|Popular items
|PROSCUITTO
|$14.00
Street sandwich served with fresh mozzarella, tomato conserva, arugula, fresh basil.
Contains: (*D) (*G)
|FOCACCIA ROUND
|$6.00
Our take-home focaccia round to enjoy with family and friends, traditional style with olive oil and sea salt.
Pro-Tip: Try our Extra Virgin Olive Oil or House-made Lemon Butter for dipping!
|THE DUET (SANDWICH & 1/2 SALAD OR SOUP COMBO)
Welcome the "duet". Choose your favorite street sandwich paired with your choice between the selection of a 1/2 house-made salads or soup.