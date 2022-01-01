Saint Paul breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Saint Paul
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Our breakfast burrito is a flour tortilla packed full of refried beans, crispy hash browns, house made chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, fluffy scrambled eggs and topped with our house made salsa roja and salsa verde.
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.50
Three pancakes, salted maple bacon butter, Fischer Farm's bacon lardons & real maple syrup.
|Biscuit Sammie*
|$8.50
House made cheddar & thyme biscuit with a sage sausage patty, pickled peppers, pimento cheese & and organic over easy egg.*
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.95
herbed goat cheese, local bare honey,
toasted almonds
|Lemongrass Thai Chicken
|$17.95
chicken breast, brown rice, lemongrass broccoli, red peppers, carrots, peanut sauce
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Housemade Falafel (5)
|$5.95
5 pieces of house-made falafel. Ground garbanzos beans, blended with fresh herbs and Mediterranean spices. Served with tahini sauce (gf, v)
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$13.95
Roasted and marinated chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki all on a bed of homemade saffron rice. (In case you’re wondering, the sauce already comes on the side)
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$7.95
Warm Greek pita stuffed with marinated and roasted chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki sauce.
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Harissa Potato + Egg Wrap
|$11.00
Harissa scrambled eggs, spicy potatoes, manchego, arugula
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$13.00
super fluffy pancakes, blueberry compote, lemon curd
|Berry, Berry, Berry
|$11.50
four berries, banana with vegan gluten free granola, fresh berries, chia seeds and goji berries.
CONTAINS NUTS
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Popular items
|Moe's Signature Burger
|$15.99
Our version of a Juicy Luicy. Stuffed with bacon, onion & cheese and then topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle served on a Brioche Bun. Burger can't be made without the cheese, bacon and onion as it's stuffed!
|Turkey Melt
|$14.29
Turkey Breast topped with Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon & Cranberry Aioli. Served on grilled Cranberry Wild Rice Bread.
|Jim Beam Burger
|$14.79
Our 7 oz. burger patty topped with JIm Beam Bourbon BBQ Sauce, smoked cheddar cheese, bacon strips and crispy onion strings. Served on a Brioche Bun
Nordic Waffles
1595 MN-36, Roseville
|Popular items
|Cinnamon, Sugar, Butter
|$5.99
Cinnamon, sugar, and butter perfectly blended together
|S'mores
|$6.99
Marshmallows, crumbled graham cracker and Nutella
|16oz Vanilla Cooler
|$4.69
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Midway Cafe & Grill
1964 University Ave, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Basket of Seasoned Fries
|$6.50
1 pound of crispy French Fries with your choice of seasoning
|Midway Juicy
|$12.50
Ground beef patty stuffed with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, bacon topped with pickles, served on a brioche bun
|Homemade Beef Chili
Ground beef with peppers, corn, black bean, homemade chili seasonings topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
My Burger- Mac Groveland
1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Impossible burger
|$13.95
The Impossible Burger | 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
|Double Classic Bacon Cheese
|$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Classic Bacon Cheese
|$10.75
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Cajun Breakfast
|$11.25
Two Eggs cooked any style, onions, green peppers and mushrooms served on hashbrowns, topped with Cheddar cheese, hollandaise sauce and cajun Spice
|Everything
|$13.95
Served with Hashbrowns and Toast
|Three Buttermilk Pancakes
|$6.95
Served with Whipped Butter and Syrup.
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Side of Loaded Hashbrowns
|$5.00
hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions
|McHope Sandwich
|$11.00
biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns
|Banana Churro Waffle
|$14.00
sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup
Hodges Bend MSP
2700 University Ave W, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Burger
|$14.00
Peterson Craft Meats ground beef, american, house pickles, bacon, brioche. Comes with fries.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen
1565 Cliff Rd Ste #1, Eagan