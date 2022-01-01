Saint Paul breakfast spots you'll love

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Saint Paul

The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Our breakfast burrito is a flour tortilla packed full of refried beans, crispy hash browns, house made chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, fluffy scrambled eggs and topped with our house made salsa roja and salsa verde.
Buttermilk Pancakes$11.50
Three pancakes, salted maple bacon butter, Fischer Farm's bacon lardons & real maple syrup.
Biscuit Sammie*$8.50
House made cheddar & thyme biscuit with a sage sausage patty, pickled peppers, pimento cheese & and organic over easy egg.*
More about The Buttered Tin
Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$11.95
herbed goat cheese, local bare honey,
toasted almonds
Lemongrass Thai Chicken$17.95
chicken breast, brown rice, lemongrass broccoli, red peppers, carrots, peanut sauce
Fish & Chips$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
More about Highland Grill
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Housemade Falafel (5)$5.95
5 pieces of house-made falafel. Ground garbanzos beans, blended with fresh herbs and Mediterranean spices. Served with tahini sauce (gf, v)
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$13.95
Roasted and marinated chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki all on a bed of homemade saffron rice. (In case you’re wondering, the sauce already comes on the side)
Chicken Shawarma Pita$7.95
Warm Greek pita stuffed with marinated and roasted chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki sauce.
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Harissa Potato + Egg Wrap$11.00
Harissa scrambled eggs, spicy potatoes, manchego, arugula
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$13.00
super fluffy pancakes, blueberry compote, lemon curd
Berry, Berry, Berry$11.50
four berries, banana with vegan gluten free granola, fresh berries, chia seeds and goji berries.
CONTAINS NUTS
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Moe's American Grill image

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Moe's Signature Burger$15.99
Our version of a Juicy Luicy. Stuffed with bacon, onion & cheese and then topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle served on a Brioche Bun. Burger can't be made without the cheese, bacon and onion as it's stuffed!
Turkey Melt$14.29
Turkey Breast topped with Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon & Cranberry Aioli. Served on grilled Cranberry Wild Rice Bread.
Jim Beam Burger$14.79
Our 7 oz. burger patty topped with JIm Beam Bourbon BBQ Sauce, smoked cheddar cheese, bacon strips and crispy onion strings. Served on a Brioche Bun
More about Moe's American Grill
Nordic Waffles image

 

Nordic Waffles

1595 MN-36, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon, Sugar, Butter$5.99
Cinnamon, sugar, and butter perfectly blended together
S'mores$6.99
Marshmallows, crumbled graham cracker and Nutella
16oz Vanilla Cooler$4.69
More about Nordic Waffles
Midway Cafe & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe & Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Seasoned Fries$6.50
1 pound of crispy French Fries with your choice of seasoning
Midway Juicy$12.50
Ground beef patty stuffed with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, bacon topped with pickles, served on a brioche bun
Homemade Beef Chili
Ground beef with peppers, corn, black bean, homemade chili seasonings topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
More about Midway Cafe & Grill
My Burger- Mac Groveland image

 

My Burger- Mac Groveland

1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Impossible burger$13.95
The Impossible Burger | 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
Double Classic Bacon Cheese$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Classic Bacon Cheese$10.75
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Breakfast$11.25
Two Eggs cooked any style, onions, green peppers and mushrooms served on hashbrowns, topped with Cheddar cheese, hollandaise sauce and cajun Spice
Everything$13.95
Served with Hashbrowns and Toast
Three Buttermilk Pancakes$6.95
Served with Whipped Butter and Syrup.
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Loaded Hashbrowns$5.00
hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions
McHope Sandwich$11.00
biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns
Banana Churro Waffle$14.00
sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
Hodges Bend MSP image

 

Hodges Bend MSP

2700 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$14.00
Peterson Craft Meats ground beef, american, house pickles, bacon, brioche. Comes with fries.
More about Hodges Bend MSP
Mason Jar Kitchen image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen

1565 Cliff Rd Ste #1, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mason Jar Kitchen
Holman's Table image

 

Holman's Table

644 Bayfield St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Holman's Table

