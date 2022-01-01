Saint Paul burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Saint Paul

Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville image

 

Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville

1595 MN-36, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger (vegetarian)$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, avocado, mayo
Wedge Burger$12.00
american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing
House Burger$10.50
american cheese, minced onion, pickles
More about Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tennessee Hot$14.50
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
60/40 Burger$14.50
60% CAB and 40% ground bacon patty topped with wisconsin aged cheddar, candied bacon & house beer mustard
Double Barrel Burger$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
More about Red Cow
Juicy Shrimp Shack image

 

Juicy Shrimp Shack

1900 County Road D East suite135, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
PLATE
3Egg Rolls$4.50
More about Juicy Shrimp Shack
Adam's Soul To Go image

 

Adam's Soul To Go

1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Sopes$14.00
Ribs - 6 bones$20.00
Pulled Pork$14.00
More about Adam's Soul To Go
Union 32 Craft House image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$14.00
Choice of Bourbon sriracha// buffalo// Cajun dry rub//Plain
Bone in wings served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
The Lloyd Wrap- Buffalo$15.00
Grilled buffalo chicken breast, cold smoked bacon, lettuce and chipotle ranch. Served with fries
Cheese Curds$12.00
Hand battered curds served with strawberry chipotle jam.
More about Union 32 Craft House
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$7.99
Wings (6)$7.49
Deep Fried Tacos$8.99
More about Shore 96
My Burger- Mac Groveland image

 

My Burger- Mac Groveland

1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Impossible burger$13.95
The Impossible Burger | 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
Double Classic Bacon Cheese$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Classic Bacon Cheese$10.75
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
D-Spot image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D-Spot

7129 10th St N, Oakdale

Avg 4.1 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Rancho
Buffalo and our buttermilk ranch fused together!
Buffalo Bill
Buffalo and our blue cheese blended together!
Black Widow
Our ORIGINAL famous sauce! Soy glaze with honey and roasted fennel. Everybody's gotta try it!
More about D-Spot
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill image

 

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wonton Tacos$15.00
Zesty chicken, crispy shells, Asian slaw, Cilantro
Waffle Fries Basket$7.50
Mound of our waffle fry basket served with our house made Seasoned sour cream.
24pc Wings$35.00
Fresh Wings, Pick your Flavor & Dip
More about The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
Flameburger image

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 lb. Diablo Flame$10.95
A half pound Flameburger with melted ghost pepper cheese, three slices of bacon, jalapeno peppers, Sriracha mayo, and a slice of grilled onions.
1/2 lb. Sunrise Flame$10.95
A half pound Flameburger with cheese, three slices of bacon, slice of grilled onion, and an over easy egg.
1/4 California Flame$6.25
Flameburger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a slice of grilled onions.
More about Flameburger
Manitou Grill & Event Center image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Manitou Reuben$15.00
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house made russian, toasted spiral rye . . . a Manitou Classic
Parmesan Crusted Blt$14.00
bacon, aged cheddar, mayo, sour dough, lettuce & tomato . . . a Manitou Classic
House Sliders$8.50
hand pattied angus beef, cheese, sweet onions, pickle
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Tacos

Pies

Boneless Wings

Chimichangas

Fish And Chips

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston