Saint Paul burger restaurants you'll love
More about Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville
Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville
1595 MN-36, Roseville
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger (vegetarian)
|$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, avocado, mayo
|Wedge Burger
|$12.00
american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing
|House Burger
|$10.50
american cheese, minced onion, pickles
More about Red Cow
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Tennessee Hot
|$14.50
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
|60/40 Burger
|$14.50
60% CAB and 40% ground bacon patty topped with wisconsin aged cheddar, candied bacon & house beer mustard
|Double Barrel Burger
|$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
More about Juicy Shrimp Shack
Juicy Shrimp Shack
1900 County Road D East suite135, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.50
|PLATE
|3Egg Rolls
|$4.50
More about Adam's Soul To Go
Adam's Soul To Go
1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4, Roseville
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Sopes
|$14.00
|Ribs - 6 bones
|$20.00
|Pulled Pork
|$14.00
More about Union 32 Craft House
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.00
Choice of Bourbon sriracha// buffalo// Cajun dry rub//Plain
Bone in wings served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
|The Lloyd Wrap- Buffalo
|$15.00
Grilled buffalo chicken breast, cold smoked bacon, lettuce and chipotle ranch. Served with fries
|Cheese Curds
|$12.00
Hand battered curds served with strawberry chipotle jam.
More about Shore 96
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$7.99
|Wings (6)
|$7.49
|Deep Fried Tacos
|$8.99
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
My Burger- Mac Groveland
1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Impossible burger
|$13.95
The Impossible Burger | 1/4 lb. 'beef replacement' patty that tastes, smells, and cooks just like beef! We start ours with lettuce, tomato, and basil mayo. Feel free to build yours however you would like!
|Double Classic Bacon Cheese
|$12.55
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Classic Bacon Cheese
|$10.75
Two slices of bacon, American cheese, basil mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about D-Spot
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D-Spot
7129 10th St N, Oakdale
|Popular items
|El Rancho
Buffalo and our buttermilk ranch fused together!
|Buffalo Bill
Buffalo and our blue cheese blended together!
|Black Widow
Our ORIGINAL famous sauce! Soy glaze with honey and roasted fennel. Everybody's gotta try it!
More about The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Wonton Tacos
|$15.00
Zesty chicken, crispy shells, Asian slaw, Cilantro
|Waffle Fries Basket
|$7.50
Mound of our waffle fry basket served with our house made Seasoned sour cream.
|24pc Wings
|$35.00
Fresh Wings, Pick your Flavor & Dip
More about Flameburger
Flameburger
2534 Rice St, Little Canada
|Popular items
|1/2 lb. Diablo Flame
|$10.95
A half pound Flameburger with melted ghost pepper cheese, three slices of bacon, jalapeno peppers, Sriracha mayo, and a slice of grilled onions.
|1/2 lb. Sunrise Flame
|$10.95
A half pound Flameburger with cheese, three slices of bacon, slice of grilled onion, and an over easy egg.
|1/4 California Flame
|$6.25
Flameburger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a slice of grilled onions.
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|Popular items
|Manitou Reuben
|$15.00
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house made russian, toasted spiral rye . . . a Manitou Classic
|Parmesan Crusted Blt
|$14.00
bacon, aged cheddar, mayo, sour dough, lettuce & tomato . . . a Manitou Classic
|House Sliders
|$8.50
hand pattied angus beef, cheese, sweet onions, pickle