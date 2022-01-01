Saint Paul sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Saint Paul
More about Juice Wisely
Juice Wisely
928 7th St. W, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Daily Greens
|$11.00
Kale Cucumber Mint Lemon
|Orange Pine
|$10.00
Orange Carrot Pineapple Cinnamon
|Tropical Greens
|$11.00
Pineapple Kale Mint Cucumber Ginger
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights
|Popular items
|Original Gyros
|$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Tzatziki Sauce onion and tomatoes
|Spicy Original Gyros
|$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Spicy Feta sauce, onion, tomatoes and lettuce
|Original Philly Gyro
|$8.29
Original Gyros meat- Sauteed with onions and green peppers topped with melted Swiss Cheese
More about Adam's Soul To Go
Adam's Soul To Go
1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4, Roseville
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Sopes
|$14.00
|Ribs - 6 bones
|$20.00
|Pulled Pork
|$14.00
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
3088 White Bear Ave N, Maplewood
|Popular items
|No.3 Supreme
|$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
|No.9 Classico
|$12.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, basil, grana padano
|No.13 Don Pepe
|$13.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni
More about Union 32 Craft House
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.00
Choice of Bourbon sriracha// buffalo// Cajun dry rub//Plain
Bone in wings served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
|The Lloyd Wrap- Buffalo
|$15.00
Grilled buffalo chicken breast, cold smoked bacon, lettuce and chipotle ranch. Served with fries
|Cheese Curds
|$12.00
Hand battered curds served with strawberry chipotle jam.
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Afro Deli & Grill
5 W 7th Place, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Chapati Wrap
|$9.99
Choice of beef steak, lamb gyro, chicken sautéed or falafel with fresh vegetables and Somali rice, lettuce and ranch (burritos style) with a side of fries or salad. Lamb gyro wrap comes with Tzatziki sauce.
|Veggie Sambusa (3)
|$5.74
A deep-fried pastry, filled with onions, garlic, cilantro served with famous Somali dipping sauce “basbaas”
|Large Chic Fant
|$10.54
Cuts of white grilled chicken with sautéed bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, and grated parmesan cheese, over Somali-seasoned basmati rice
More about Eagan Arms Public House
FRENCH FRIES
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Popular items
|Cornish Pasty
|$15.00
Regarded as the national dish of Cornwall and a favorite among their tin miners, this pasty is made with traditional short crust pastry wrapped around prime beef, potatoes & veggies. Served with your choice of side and onion gravy
|Yankee Fish & Chips
|$10.50
3 Golden brown and crispy pollock served over a bed of chips (french fries) served with our pub sauce (like tartar), malt vinegar and a lemon wedge
**Due to manufacturing issues our fish for fish & chips has changed for a limited time. We are still offering a beer battered pollock however you may notice a slight flavor change***
|Smash DblChzBrgr
|$8.00
Double the fun! With two 1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED burgers on a toasted bun with American cheese, burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
1580 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul
|Popular items
|No.10 Primo
|$15.00
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion
|No.11 Margherita
|$12.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil
|Mountain Salad
arugula, prosciutto, tomato, parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$7.99
Battered & Fried White Cheese Curds
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$8.99
Our famous roast beef sliced thin and piled high, served on a white bun.
|Beef & Cheddar Sandwich
|$9.98
Our famous roast beef, sliced thin and piled high on a pretzel roll. Topped with our housemade cheddar cheese sauce.