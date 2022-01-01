Saint Paul sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Saint Paul

Juice Wisely image

 

Juice Wisely

928 7th St. W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Daily Greens$11.00
Kale Cucumber Mint Lemon
Orange Pine$10.00
Orange Carrot Pineapple Cinnamon
Tropical Greens$11.00
Pineapple Kale Mint Cucumber Ginger
More about Juice Wisely
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights

Avg 4.7 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original Gyros$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Tzatziki Sauce onion and tomatoes
Spicy Original Gyros$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Spicy Feta sauce, onion, tomatoes and lettuce
Original Philly Gyro$8.29
Original Gyros meat- Sauteed with onions and green peppers topped with melted Swiss Cheese
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Adam's Soul To Go image

 

Adam's Soul To Go

1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Sopes$14.00
Ribs - 6 bones$20.00
Pulled Pork$14.00
More about Adam's Soul To Go
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

3088 White Bear Ave N, Maplewood

Avg 4.7 (8710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
No.3 Supreme$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
No.9 Classico$12.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, basil, grana padano
No.13 Don Pepe$13.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Union 32 Craft House image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$14.00
Choice of Bourbon sriracha// buffalo// Cajun dry rub//Plain
Bone in wings served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
The Lloyd Wrap- Buffalo$15.00
Grilled buffalo chicken breast, cold smoked bacon, lettuce and chipotle ranch. Served with fries
Cheese Curds$12.00
Hand battered curds served with strawberry chipotle jam.
More about Union 32 Craft House
Afro Deli & Grill image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

5 W 7th Place, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chapati Wrap$9.99
Choice of beef steak, lamb gyro, chicken sautéed or falafel with fresh vegetables and Somali rice, lettuce and ranch (burritos style) with a side of fries or salad. Lamb gyro wrap comes with Tzatziki sauce.
Veggie Sambusa (3)$5.74
A deep-fried pastry, filled with onions, garlic, cilantro served with famous Somali dipping sauce “basbaas”
Large Chic Fant$10.54
Cuts of white grilled chicken with sautéed bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, and grated parmesan cheese, over Somali-seasoned basmati rice
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cornish Pasty$15.00
Regarded as the national dish of Cornwall and a favorite among their tin miners, this pasty is made with traditional short crust pastry wrapped around prime beef, potatoes & veggies. Served with your choice of side and onion gravy
Yankee Fish & Chips$10.50
3 Golden brown and crispy pollock served over a bed of chips (french fries) served with our pub sauce (like tartar), malt vinegar and a lemon wedge
**Due to manufacturing issues our fish for fish & chips has changed for a limited time. We are still offering a beer battered pollock however you may notice a slight flavor change***
Smash DblChzBrgr$8.00
Double the fun! With two 1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED burgers on a toasted bun with American cheese, burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks image

 

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

1580 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
No.10 Primo$15.00
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion
No.11 Margherita$12.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil
Mountain Salad
arugula, prosciutto, tomato, parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Curds$7.99
Battered & Fried White Cheese Curds
Roast Beef Sandwich$8.99
Our famous roast beef sliced thin and piled high, served on a white bun.
Beef & Cheddar Sandwich$9.98
Our famous roast beef, sliced thin and piled high on a pretzel roll. Topped with our housemade cheddar cheese sauce.
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
Restaurant banner

 

7th Street Parlor

1017 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 7th Street Parlor

