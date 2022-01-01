Saint Paul Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Saint Paul

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Acapulco Bowl$12.99
A twist on a Mexican favorite. A bowl filled with seasonal greens, our classic Mexican rice, fired roasted vegetables, black beans, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cilantro.
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Mucho Queso$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef, Bean, and Cheese Burrito$3.39
refried beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
Steak Fajita Taco$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Combo 1$10.49
Served with 2 beef or cheese enchiladas, rice and bean, large soda.
More about Taco House
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Our Famous Cheese Sauce$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
Mucho Queso$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Acapulco Bowl$12.99
A twist on a Mexican favorite. A bowl filled with seasonal greens, our classic Mexican rice, fired roasted vegetables, black beans, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cilantro.
Mucho Queso$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For deliv image

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pick Three$15.99
Your choice of any Three menu items below. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. You may substitute black beans for 75¢.
Tex Mex Pick Two$13.99
Your choice of any two menu items below. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. You may substitute black beans for 75¢.
S*Crisp Taco$4.00
Hard shell beef taco with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
El Burrito Mercado image

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Individual Taco (Online)$2.89
One single taco with tortilla choice, one guisado choice, topped with cilantro and onion.
Extra Tortillas (Online)$1.00
One order is three tortillas.
Tradicional Burrito (Online)$11.45
A large flour tortilla filled with your guisado choice, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
More about El Burrito Mercado
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas Blanco$11.99
Two enchiladas with your choice of filling smothered in Queso Blanco and garnished with green onion. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga$11.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown with mixed cheese melted on top. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of green chili sauce, and a scoop of sour cream.
Queso Blanco$4.49
A creamy white cheese fondue consisting of a blend of cheeses, peppers, and seasonings. Garnished with green onions.
More about La Casita
La Tapatia image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tapatia

2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Side Chips$2.00
Made fresh daily, corn tortilla chips
Bowl$11.00
Everything you love about the burrito, minus the flour tortilla
Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Flour Tortilla, Melted cheese with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
More about La Tapatia

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Tacos

Pies

Boneless Wings

Chimichangas

Fish And Chips

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston