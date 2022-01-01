Saint Paul Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Saint Paul
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Popular items
|Acapulco Bowl
|$12.99
A twist on a Mexican favorite. A bowl filled with seasonal greens, our classic Mexican rice, fired roasted vegetables, black beans, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cilantro.
|Taco Family Platter
|$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
|Mucho Queso
|$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Taco House
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Beef, Bean, and Cheese Burrito
|$3.39
refried beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
|Combo 1
|$10.49
Served with 2 beef or cheese enchiladas, rice and bean, large soda.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Popular items
|Our Famous Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Taquitos Appz
|$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Pick Three
|$15.99
Your choice of any Three menu items below. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. You may substitute black beans for 75¢.
|Tex Mex Pick Two
|$13.99
Your choice of any two menu items below. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. You may substitute black beans for 75¢.
|S*Crisp Taco
|$4.00
Hard shell beef taco with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
More about El Burrito Mercado
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Popular items
|Individual Taco (Online)
|$2.89
One single taco with tortilla choice, one guisado choice, topped with cilantro and onion.
|Extra Tortillas (Online)
|$1.00
One order is three tortillas.
|Tradicional Burrito (Online)
|$11.45
A large flour tortilla filled with your guisado choice, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
More about La Casita
La Casita
1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Blanco
|$11.99
Two enchiladas with your choice of filling smothered in Queso Blanco and garnished with green onion. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Chimichanga
|$11.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown with mixed cheese melted on top. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of green chili sauce, and a scoop of sour cream.
|Queso Blanco
|$4.49
A creamy white cheese fondue consisting of a blend of cheeses, peppers, and seasonings. Garnished with green onions.
More about La Tapatia
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tapatia
2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville
|Popular items
|Side Chips
|$2.00
Made fresh daily, corn tortilla chips
|Bowl
|$11.00
Everything you love about the burrito, minus the flour tortilla
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled Flour Tortilla, Melted cheese with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa