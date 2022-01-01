Saint Paul sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Saint Paul

Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philadelphia Roll$5.95
smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallion
California Roll$5.95
crab meat, avocado, cucumber
Crispy Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Yumi Saint Paul image

 

Yumi Saint Paul

400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Edamame$5.95
Steamed soybeans with a touch of kosher salt
Gyoza$7.95
Fried Japanese pork dumplings with dipping sauce (7pc)
California Roll*$9.95
Snow crab, Japanese mayo, avocado, masago, and cucumber, topped with sesame seeds (8pc)
More about Yumi Saint Paul
B&E Sweets by Diane image

 

B&E Sweets by Diane

1595 MN-36, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheddar Biscuit (Brushed with Garlic Butter)$5.00
Biscuit 6-pack$25.00
Blueberry Lemon Biscuit$5.00
More about B&E Sweets by Diane
Obachan & Chickpea image

 

Obachan & Chickpea

1595 MN-36, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ramen$12.00
More about Obachan & Chickpea

