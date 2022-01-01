Cathedral Hill restaurants you'll love
Cathedral Hill's top cuisines
Must-try Cathedral Hill restaurants
More about La Grolla St Paul
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
La Grolla St Paul
452 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Cesarina
|$8.00
Baby romaine with eggless caesar dressing with seasoned croutons and Parmesan cheese
|Cappellini al Basilico Pomodoro
|$11.00
Angel hair pasta sautéed with fresh tomato, basil and extra virgin olive oil
|Lasagna della Nonna
|$16.00
Homemade Italian lasagne with bolognese sauce and bechamel, grandma-style
More about Red Cow
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Popular items
|Tennessee Hot
|$14.50
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
|60/40 Burger
|$14.50
60% CAB and 40% ground bacon patty topped with wisconsin aged cheddar, candied bacon & house beer mustard
|Double Barrel Burger
|$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
More about Yumi Saint Paul
Yumi Saint Paul
400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$5.95
Steamed soybeans with a touch of kosher salt
|Gyoza
|$7.95
Fried Japanese pork dumplings with dipping sauce (7pc)
|California Roll*
|$9.95
Snow crab, Japanese mayo, avocado, masago, and cucumber, topped with sesame seeds (8pc)
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
The Gnome Craft Pub
498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL
|Popular items
|CARVED BEEF BARBACOA
|$15.00
sugar brined horseradish, caramelized onions, topped with raclette served on country bread
|POUTINE
|$16.00
potato wedges, fried cheese curds, veal demi, sea salt and black pepper
|PEAR & FIG JAM GRILLED CHEESE
|$13.00
blue cheese, brie, fig jam, caramelized onions, asian pears served on country bread