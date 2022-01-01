Cathedral Hill restaurants you'll love

Cathedral Hill restaurants
Must-try Cathedral Hill restaurants

La Grolla St Paul image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

La Grolla St Paul

452 Selby Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.4 (4411 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cesarina$8.00
Baby romaine with eggless caesar dressing with seasoned croutons and Parmesan cheese
Cappellini al Basilico Pomodoro$11.00
Angel hair pasta sautéed with fresh tomato, basil and extra virgin olive oil
Lasagna della Nonna$16.00
Homemade Italian lasagne with bolognese sauce and bechamel, grandma-style
More about La Grolla St Paul
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tennessee Hot$14.50
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
60/40 Burger$14.50
60% CAB and 40% ground bacon patty topped with wisconsin aged cheddar, candied bacon & house beer mustard
Double Barrel Burger$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
More about Red Cow
Yumi Saint Paul image

 

Yumi Saint Paul

400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Edamame$5.95
Steamed soybeans with a touch of kosher salt
Gyoza$7.95
Fried Japanese pork dumplings with dipping sauce (7pc)
California Roll*$9.95
Snow crab, Japanese mayo, avocado, masago, and cucumber, topped with sesame seeds (8pc)
More about Yumi Saint Paul
The Gnome Craft Pub image

 

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CARVED BEEF BARBACOA$15.00
sugar brined horseradish, caramelized onions, topped with raclette served on country bread
POUTINE$16.00
potato wedges, fried cheese curds, veal demi, sea salt and black pepper
PEAR & FIG JAM GRILLED CHEESE$13.00
blue cheese, brie, fig jam, caramelized onions, asian pears served on country bread
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
