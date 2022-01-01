Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado toast in
Cathedral Hill
/
Saint Paul
/
Cathedral Hill
/
Avocado Toast
Cathedral Hill restaurants that serve avocado toast
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
No reviews yet
Avocado Toast
$11.00
Griddled multi-grain bread topped with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, 2 over easy eggs, and togarashi - served with spring mix salad
More about Red Cow
The Gnome Craft Pub
498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL
No reviews yet
AVOCADO TOAST
$14.00
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
