Kale salad in Cathedral Hill

Cathedral Hill restaurants
Toast

Cathedral Hill restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shredded Kale Salad$16.00
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
Item pic

 

Red Cow St. Paul

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$13.00
Napa cabbage, fresno peppers, herbs, peanut vinaigrette
More about Red Cow St. Paul

