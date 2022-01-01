Bacon cheeseburgers in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint Paul restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheese Burger image

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Burger$11.99
American Cheese And Bacon. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.95
Change the way you think about bacon cheeseburgers forever with our seasoned ground beef patty topped with cheddar cheese and lamb bacon. Finished with lettuce and tomato.
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
More about Michael's Pizza
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul image

 

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.50
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
Juicy Shrimp Shack image

 

Juicy Shrimp Shack

1900 County Road D East suite135, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
More about Juicy Shrimp Shack
FoodSmith image

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Bier Cheese Burger$16.00
Peterson farm beef patty, charred jalapeño-green onion beerchamel, thick cut house cured pork belly bacon, arugula, pretzel bun
More about FoodSmith
Bacon Cheese Burger image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Burger$11.99
American Cheese And Bacon. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.49
More about Shore 96
Platinum Bacon Burger image

 

St. Paul Tap

825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Platinum Bacon Burger$13.75
Ground Chuck, Aged Cheddar, Swiss, Smoked Bacon, Bacon Jam, Bacon Aioli & Onion Crisps. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.
More about St. Paul Tap
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.50
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Bleu Burger$13.00
Applewood-smoked bacon and AmaBlu blue cheese.
More about Celts Craft House
Cheddar & Bacon Jam Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheddar & Bacon Jam Burger$14.00
1/2 pound angus beef . . . with homemade bacon jam with aged cheddar . . . lettuce, tomato & onion
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

