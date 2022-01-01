Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

 

The Naughty Greek University

2400 University Ave W, St. Paul

Avg 4.6 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava$6.00
Sweet buttery walnut filling wrapped in filo dough & soaked in a brandy citrus syrup
Item pic

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walnut Baklava$2.25
d865ebbb-2ffc-4121-81d7-8d87cde145d3 image

 

Dino's of Woodbury

10060 City Walk Drive #101, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava$2.79
Traditional Greek Pastry layered with flaky Filo dough, walnuts and honey
6fdce933-0709-4610-aaca-7aafc0191bd6 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights

Avg 4.7 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$2.79
Traditional Greek Pastry layered with flaky Filo dough, walnuts and honey
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

5 W 7th Place, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava$2.75
Item pic

 

The Naughty Greek Snelling

181 N Snelling Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava$6.00
Sweet buttery walnut filling wrapped in filo dough & soaked in a brandy citrus syrup
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BAKLAVA$4.25
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BAKLAVA$4.25
