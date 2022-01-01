Baklava in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve baklava
More about The Naughty Greek University
The Naughty Greek University
2400 University Ave W, St. Paul
|Baklava
|$6.00
Sweet buttery walnut filling wrapped in filo dough & soaked in a brandy citrus syrup
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Walnut Baklava
|$2.25
More about Dino's of Woodbury
Dino's of Woodbury
10060 City Walk Drive #101, Woodbury
|Baklava
|$2.79
Traditional Greek Pastry layered with flaky Filo dough, walnuts and honey
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights
|Baklava
|$2.79
Traditional Greek Pastry layered with flaky Filo dough, walnuts and honey
More about The Naughty Greek Snelling
The Naughty Greek Snelling
181 N Snelling Ave, Saint Paul
|Baklava
|$6.00
Sweet buttery walnut filling wrapped in filo dough & soaked in a brandy citrus syrup