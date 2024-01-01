Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Saint Paul

Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas de Barbacoa$4.49
2 shredded beef flautas topped with sour cream and mexican cheese with lettuce
More about Taco House
Item pic

 

Nico's Tacos - 2260 Como Ave

2260 Como Ave, St Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Taco$5.50
Braised beef with guajillo chile, cinnamon, spices. Red onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.
More about Nico's Tacos - 2260 Como Ave
Item pic

 

El Camino Taco Deli - Eagan

3345 Central Park Village Dr #100, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barbacoa Feast$46.00
Slow roasted brisket in red chili sauce and Topped with roasted chili salsa.
Barbacoa Bowl$11.25
Seasoned slow roasted shredded beef,
roasted chili salsa, cotija cheese, red onion,
and cilantro
Barbacoa Taco$4.00
Seasoned slow roasted shredded beef, chili salsa, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro
More about El Camino Taco Deli - Eagan

