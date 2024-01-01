Barbacoas in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve barbacoas
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Flautas de Barbacoa
|$4.49
2 shredded beef flautas topped with sour cream and mexican cheese with lettuce
Nico's Tacos - 2260 Como Ave
2260 Como Ave, St Paul
|Barbacoa Taco
|$5.50
Braised beef with guajillo chile, cinnamon, spices. Red onion, cilantro, cut lime and choice of salsa.
El Camino Taco Deli - Eagan
3345 Central Park Village Dr #100, Eagan
|Barbacoa Feast
|$46.00
Slow roasted brisket in red chili sauce and Topped with roasted chili salsa.
|Barbacoa Bowl
|$11.25
Seasoned slow roasted shredded beef,
roasted chili salsa, cotija cheese, red onion,
and cilantro
|Barbacoa Taco
|$4.00
Seasoned slow roasted shredded beef, chili salsa, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro