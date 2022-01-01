Bean burritos in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef, Bean, and Cheese Burrito$3.39
refried beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
Bean and Cheese Burrito$2.65
refried beans and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
Kids Option C: 2 Beef or Bean Burritos$6.00
2 Beef and cheese or 2 Bean and Cheese Burritos served with Rice, Beans or Papitas, Choice of Dessert and a Soda
More about Taco House
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S*Bean &Beef Burrito$4.00
Refried bean and beef burrito on 10 inch flour tortilla
Full Beans & Beef Burrito (30 piece)$70.00
S*Black Bean &Tinga Burrito$4.00
Black beans, tinga de pollo, and queso fresco on 10 inch flour tortilla
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.99
A small burrito filled with refried beans and mixed cheese, then topped with red sauce and served with Mexican rice.
More about La Casita
La Tapatia image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tapatia

2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bean Burrito$6.00
More about La Tapatia

