Beef salad in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve beef salad

Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai - Saint Paul

720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Salad$17.00
Beef tenderloin mixed with fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, lime juice dressing, whole peanuts, and fresh cilantro. GF
More about Coconut Thai - Saint Paul
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Taco Salad$9.99
ground beef, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
More about Taco House
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#25 - Grilled Beef Salad$14.95
Sliced beef, rice powder, shallot, green onion, cilantro, culantro, mint, lemongrass.
More about Bangkok Thai Deli
BG pic

 

Lao

2465 7th St W, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Laab Seen - Beef Salad$23.00
Charcoal Grilled Steak, Fermented Fish Sauce, Herbs, Chili Flakes, Lime, Toasted Rice, Small Side of Sticky Rice.
Please allow an additional 15 minutes to prepare.
More about Lao

