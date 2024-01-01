Beef salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve beef salad
Coconut Thai - Saint Paul
720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Beef Salad
|$17.00
Beef tenderloin mixed with fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, lime juice dressing, whole peanuts, and fresh cilantro. GF
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Beef Taco Salad
|$9.99
ground beef, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
Bangkok Thai Deli
333 University Ave W, Saint Paul
|#25 - Grilled Beef Salad
|$14.95
Sliced beef, rice powder, shallot, green onion, cilantro, culantro, mint, lemongrass.