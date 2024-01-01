Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bison burgers in
Saint Paul
/
Saint Paul
/
Bison Burgers
Saint Paul restaurants that serve bison burgers
Northern Taphouse - Woodbury, MN
7325 Currell Blvd, Woodbury
No reviews yet
Bison Burger.
$14.99
Local midwest bison, caramelized fig jam, sauteed onions and bleu cheese
More about Northern Taphouse - Woodbury, MN
Burger Moe's
242 W 7th St, Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Cowboy Bison Burger
$15.95
More about Burger Moe's
