Black bean burgers in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Item pic

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$15.99
Vegetarian black bean patty topped with red onion, avocado, lettuce, tomato, roasted poblano aioli on a Gluten Free Bun.
More about Moe's American Grill
Item pic

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Grilled Black Bean Burger, charred green chili lime crème fraiche spread, baby lettuces, on toasted milk bun, served with pub fries
More about FoodSmith
Manitou Grill & Event Center image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$14.00
100 % vegetarian black bean burger with LTO, guacamole and pico de Gallo . . .
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

Map

Map

