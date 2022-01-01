Black bean burgers in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve black bean burgers
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.99
Vegetarian black bean patty topped with red onion, avocado, lettuce, tomato, roasted poblano aioli on a Gluten Free Bun.
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
Grilled Black Bean Burger, charred green chili lime crème fraiche spread, baby lettuces, on toasted milk bun, served with pub fries