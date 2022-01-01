Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt salad in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve blt salad

Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie - Grand Ave

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich (BLT)$13.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
More about Brasa Rotisserie - Grand Ave
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
blt starter salad$6.95
romaine heart, bacon & tomatoes w/blue cheese dressing
More about yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT SALAD (FULL)$15.00
Fresh greens, tomato, and hickory smoked bacon served with dressing of choice on the side.
VEGAN BLT SALAD (HALF)$13.00
Fresh greens, tomato and hickory smoked bacon from the Herbivorous Butcher. Served with vegan balsamic dressing on the side.
VEGAN BLT SALAD (FULL)$15.00
Fresh greens, tomato and hickory smoked bacon from the Herbivorous Butcher. Served with vegan balsamic dressing on the side.
More about The Finnish Bistro

