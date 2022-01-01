Blt salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve blt salad
Brasa Rotisserie - Grand Ave
777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (BLT)
|$13.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|blt starter salad
|$6.95
romaine heart, bacon & tomatoes w/blue cheese dressing
The Finnish Bistro
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|BLT SALAD (FULL)
|$15.00
Fresh greens, tomato, and hickory smoked bacon served with dressing of choice on the side.
|VEGAN BLT SALAD (HALF)
|$13.00
Fresh greens, tomato and hickory smoked bacon from the Herbivorous Butcher. Served with vegan balsamic dressing on the side.
|VEGAN BLT SALAD (FULL)
|$15.00
Fresh greens, tomato and hickory smoked bacon from the Herbivorous Butcher. Served with vegan balsamic dressing on the side.