Blt sandwiches in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve blt sandwiches

Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie - Grand Ave

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich (BLT)$13.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
More about Brasa Rotisserie - Grand Ave
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub - White Bear Lake

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Sandwich$8.99
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub - White Bear Lake
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit St. Paul

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Bourbon bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo
More about Red Rabbit St. Paul
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLT Sandwich$9.49
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served on whole grain wheat bread.
More about Maverick's

