Blueberry pancakes in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|1/2 BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
|$7.75
Three Blueberry Pancakes
|BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
|$9.75
Six blueberry pancakes served with maple and blueberry syrup.
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Blueberry Corn Pancake
|$11.00
organic GMO-free corn pancake | fresh blueberries | pure Wisconsin maple syrup
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$10.00
multigrain-batter pancakes and wild blueberries with blueberry drizzle