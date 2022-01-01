Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 BLUEBERRY PANCAKES$7.75
Three Blueberry Pancakes
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES$9.75
Six blueberry pancakes served with maple and blueberry syrup.
Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Corn Pancake$11.00
organic GMO-free corn pancake | fresh blueberries | pure Wisconsin maple syrup
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes$10.00
multigrain-batter pancakes and wild blueberries with blueberry drizzle
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$10.00
multigrain-batter pancakes and wild blueberries with blueberry drizzle
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

