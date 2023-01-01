Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless ribs in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve boneless ribs

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Apple Valley

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Ribs & Boneless Wings$24.99
Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Also Includes, Seven Boneless Wings Tossed in Sauce Of Your Choice. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Apple Valley
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Woodbury

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Ribs & Boneless Wings$24.99
Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Also Includes, Seven Boneless Wings Tossed in Sauce Of Your Choice. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Woodbury

