Boneless wings in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve boneless wings
FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Kid Boneless Wings
|$5.99
6 boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
|8 Boneless Wings
|$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
|12 Boneless Wings
|$14.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Boneless Wings
|$13.49
Homemade and fried golden brown tossed with your choice of sauce and served with celery and one dipping sauce
Urban Wok
209 4th St E, Saint Paul
|Boneless Wings
|$13.99
10 Boneless Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces!
WINGS WOK STYLE!
|Boneless Wings - GF
|$0.75
Choose from 5 incredible Signature Wing Sauces!
|Boneless Wings - GF
Boneless Wing Trays in 10, 15, 25, 50 or 75 count. Includes blue cheese & celery. Choose from 4 incredible Signature Wing Sauces!
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|8 Boneless Wings
|$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
|Kid Boneless Wings
|$5.99
6 boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
|12 Boneless Wings
|$14.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Boneless Wings
|$15.00
St. Paul Tap
825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
The Bone Or Not The Bone . . . That Is The Question. Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ Or Minnesota Dry Rub*.
* Minnesota Dry Rub Not Available On Boneless Wings
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview
|Boneless Wings
Chicken breast fritters baked to tender perfection with your choice of dipping sauce
|T&B Boneless Wings
Chicken breast fritters ready for you to bake to tender perfection with your choice of dipping sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|1 Pound of BONELESS BBQ Wings
|$13.99
|1 Pound Of BONELESS Buffalo Wings
|$13.99
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Boneless Wings
|$9.50
Choose from our signature flavors: Guinness, Chipotle, Creole, Buffalo, BBQ or Garlic Siracha Parmesan.
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Crispy & Breaded
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Boneless Wings - 5 piece - lightly breaded deep fried . . served with choice of preparation: Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Cajun Dry Rub, Jerk, Korean or Soy Glaze . . . choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing . . .