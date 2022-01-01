Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Boneless Wings$5.99
6 boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
8 Boneless Wings$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
12 Boneless Wings$14.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Moe's American Grill image

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$13.49
Homemade and fried golden brown tossed with your choice of sauce and served with celery and one dipping sauce
More about Moe's American Grill
Boneless Wings image

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$14.75
Gluten-free boneless wings
More about Red Cow
Wings Wok Style image

 

Urban Wok

209 4th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings$13.99
10 Boneless Wings in the Wok in our Unique Signature Wing Sauces!
WINGS WOK STYLE!
Boneless Wings - GF$0.75
Choose from 5 incredible Signature Wing Sauces!
Boneless Wings - GF
Boneless Wing Trays in 10, 15, 25, 50 or 75 count. Includes blue cheese & celery. Choose from 4 incredible Signature Wing Sauces!
More about Urban Wok
8 Boneless Wings image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
8 Boneless Wings$9.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
Kid Boneless Wings$5.99
6 boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
12 Boneless Wings$14.99
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Union 32 Craft House image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$15.00
More about Union 32 Craft House
Boneless Wings image

 

St. Paul Tap

825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$11.99
The Bone Or Not The Bone . . . That Is The Question. Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ Or Minnesota Dry Rub*.
* Minnesota Dry Rub Not Available On Boneless Wings
More about St. Paul Tap
Item pic

 

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings
Chicken breast fritters baked to tender perfection with your choice of dipping sauce
T&B Boneless Wings
Chicken breast fritters ready for you to bake to tender perfection with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 Pound of BONELESS BBQ Wings$13.99
1 Pound Of BONELESS Buffalo Wings$13.99
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$9.50
Choose from our signature flavors: Guinness, Chipotle, Creole, Buffalo, BBQ or Garlic Siracha Parmesan.
More about Celts Craft House
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill image

 

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$14.00
Crispy & Breaded
More about The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$14.00
Boneless Wings - 5 piece - lightly breaded deep fried . . served with choice of preparation: Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Cajun Dry Rub, Jerk, Korean or Soy Glaze . . . choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing . . .
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

