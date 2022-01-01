Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket Tacos image

 

High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Tacos$12.00
Chopped brisket, bbq, caramelized onion, gouda cheese, pico de gallo, lemon basil aioli.
All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
More about High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
Grilled Brisket (1 lb) image

 

Mekong BBQ

1058 Maryland Ave E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Combo$14.50
Brisket with sticky rice, a side of papaya salad, and pepper sauce.
Note: Papaya salad is prepared medium-spicy and is not customizable! Please order full-size option to customize.
Grilled Brisket (1 lb)$17.95
Sweet, spicy, and charred. Served with pepper sauce.
More about Mekong BBQ
Item pic

 

2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery

921 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich$5.50
More about 2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Sandwich$10.49
Our slow roasted & pulled brisket, piled high on a toasted white roll
Open Face Brisket$13.99
Our slow roasted beef brisket, pulled and served with mashed potatoes and a white bun.
1 Pound of Brisket$23.00
Each pound of meat comes with 3 white buns. Addition buns available upon request.
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
Consumer pic

 

Smok'N Outdoors BBQ

1409 Arcade Street, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1LB BRISKET$28.00
1/2 LB BRISKET BURNT ENDS$18.00
BRISKET PLATE$15.00
More about Smok'N Outdoors BBQ

