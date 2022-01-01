Brisket in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve brisket
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Brisket Tacos
|$12.00
Chopped brisket, bbq, caramelized onion, gouda cheese, pico de gallo, lemon basil aioli.
All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
Mekong BBQ
1058 Maryland Ave E, Saint Paul
|Brisket Combo
|$14.50
Brisket with sticky rice, a side of papaya salad, and pepper sauce.
Note: Papaya salad is prepared medium-spicy and is not customizable! Please order full-size option to customize.
|Grilled Brisket (1 lb)
|$17.95
Sweet, spicy, and charred. Served with pepper sauce.
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
921 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul
|BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$5.50
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|Brisket Sandwich
|$10.49
Our slow roasted & pulled brisket, piled high on a toasted white roll
|Open Face Brisket
|$13.99
Our slow roasted beef brisket, pulled and served with mashed potatoes and a white bun.
|1 Pound of Brisket
|$23.00
Each pound of meat comes with 3 white buns. Addition buns available upon request.