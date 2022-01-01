Brulee in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve brulee
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Creme Brulee Crepe Cake Slice
|$7.50
|CREME BRULEE
espresso, milk, vanilla, caramel and brûlée sugar.
|ICED CREME BRULEE
|$4.50
espresso, vanilla, caramel & half and half over ice
More about Tria Restaurant, Bar and Event Center - North Oaks
Tria Restaurant, Bar and Event Center - North Oaks
5959 Centerville Rd, North Oaks
|Creme Brulee
|$6.95