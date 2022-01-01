Bruschetta in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve bruschetta
La Grolla St Paul
452 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Bruschetta Classica
|$7.00
Toasted Italian bread with fresh tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives and extra virgin olive oil
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Avocado Tomato Bruschetta
|$11.00
ripe avocado, cherry tomato, fresh basil, ovile oil, garlic, parmesan + Sherry glaze
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Bruschetta
|$13.49