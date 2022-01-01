Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve bruschetta

La Grolla St Paul image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

La Grolla St Paul

452 Selby Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.4 (4411 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta Classica$7.00
Toasted Italian bread with fresh tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives and extra virgin olive oil
More about La Grolla St Paul
Item pic

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Tomato Bruschetta$11.00
ripe avocado, cherry tomato, fresh basil, ovile oil, garlic, parmesan + Sherry glaze
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Item pic

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$13.49
More about Moe's American Grill
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken breast with provolone cheese, romaine and caesar dressing served open faced over a garlic hoagie roll . . . served with fries
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Bean Burritos

French Toast

Chicken Sandwiches

Soft Shell Crabs

Baklava

Turkey Bacon

Muffins

Fritters

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston