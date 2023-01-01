Buffalo chicken pizza in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
More about Kitchen+Bar - St. Paul - Drury Plaza #197
Kitchen+Bar - St. Paul - Drury Plaza #197
175 10th Street East, Saint Paul
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.00
Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Ranch Drizzle
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$21.50
Our brilliant housemade buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles
|10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.00
Our brilliant house made buffalo sauce, chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella and blue cheese crumbles.
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.75
Our brilliant housemade buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles