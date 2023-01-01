Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Banner pic

 

Kitchen+Bar - St. Paul - Drury Plaza #197

175 10th Street East, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Ranch Drizzle
More about Kitchen+Bar - St. Paul - Drury Plaza #197
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.50
Our brilliant housemade buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
Our brilliant house made buffalo sauce, chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella and blue cheese crumbles.
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.75
Our brilliant housemade buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, roasted onions, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
buffalo chicken pizza$12.95
buffalo chicken & mozzarella topped w/ blue cheese, celery, green onion & ranch dressing
More about yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Mushroom Burgers

Soft Shell Crabs

Sashimi

Squid

Sticky Rice

Scallops

Cheesy Bread

Seafood Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Side

No reviews yet

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston