Buffalo wings in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Urban Wok image

 

Urban Wok

209 4th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
7 Sesame Buffalo Wings$7.00
Green Curry Broccoli w/ 7 Sesame Buffalo Wings$17.00
Jasmine Rice, (Beef or Chicken), broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts and cabbage with our Signature Coconut Green Curry Sauce.
More about Urban Wok
Brickhouse Food & Drink image

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$17.00
Celery, Blue Cheese
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 Pound Of BONELESS Buffalo Wings$13.99
1 Pound Of Buffalo Wings$13.99
1 Pound of our crispy chicken wings (Around 10 wings) tossed in our house made buffalo sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

