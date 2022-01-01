Buffalo wings in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Urban Wok
209 4th St E, Saint Paul
|7 Sesame Buffalo Wings
|$7.00
|Green Curry Broccoli w/ 7 Sesame Buffalo Wings
|$17.00
Jasmine Rice, (Beef or Chicken), broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts and cabbage with our Signature Coconut Green Curry Sauce.
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Buffalo Wings
|$17.00
Celery, Blue Cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|1 Pound Of BONELESS Buffalo Wings
|$13.99
|1 Pound Of Buffalo Wings
|$13.99
1 Pound of our crispy chicken wings (Around 10 wings) tossed in our house made buffalo sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch