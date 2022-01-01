Burritos in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve burritos
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Our breakfast burrito is a flour tortilla packed full of refried beans, crispy hash browns, house made chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, fluffy scrambled eggs and topped with our house made salsa roja and salsa verde.
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
two scrambled eggs, refried pinto beans, pickled onions, cheddar cheese; served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream and choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns | choose: bacon, carnitas, roasted chicken, chorizo, or ham
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
eggs, cheddar, hashbrowns, black beans, onions, corn spinach mix, cilantro lime sour cream, charred salsa [add sausage $3, add pulled pork $4]
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
|Breakfast Burrito & Bloody Mary Kit
|$40.00
2 Breakfast burritos & a bloody mary kit
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Wet Burrito Lunch
|$10.49
A medium flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
|Creamed Burrito
|$9.99
A ground beef or chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
|Creamed Burritos
|$13.99
Two ground beef or chicken burritos, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Taco Burrito
|$3.69
ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
|Veggie Taco Burrito
|$3.39
refried beans, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
|Chicken Taco Burrito
|$3.95
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | vegan black bean chili | organic hash browns | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream | flour tortilla
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|S*Bean &Beef Burrito
|$4.00
Refried bean and beef burrito on 10 inch flour tortilla
|S* Beef & Cheese Burrito
|$4.00
|Mini Burritos (36)
|$70.00
Burritos ...................................36 tray/$70Choose Beef & Bean or Bean & Cheese
Red Rabbit
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Burrito Pie (Frozen)
|$6.00
Sausage, peppers, cojita cheese and rice
J. Selby's
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
A flour tortilla filled with refried beans, tofu scramble, seasoned potatoes, deliciously earthy slaw, pickled jalapeños & chipotle sour cream
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Vegan Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
|Tradicional Burrito (Online)
|$11.45
A large flour tortilla filled with your guisado choice, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
|Nacho Burrito (Online)
|$11.45
Carne asada beef, beans, nacho queso fiesta cheese, sour cream, guacamole & crushed corn chips layered into a large burrito. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|breakfast burrito
|$14.95
scrambled eggs, sausage, pepper jack cheese, avocado, country potatoes & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla served w/ pico de gallo & tortilla chips
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|JUMBO BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$13.00
Scrambles eggs, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, eggs, cheddar cheese and a side of salsa. Add bacon, keilbasa, ham, or chicken, reindeer sausage, or vegan bacon.
La Casita
1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville
|Supreme Burrito
|$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red chili sauce, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with red chili sauce, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
|Blanco Chicken Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo, then topped with queso blanco and green onions. Served with refried beans.
La Tapatia
2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville
|Burrito
|$10.00
10" Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, and Cheese filled with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
|Bean Burrito
|$6.00
La Tapatia - Food Truck
2730 Snelling Avenue North, Roseville
|Burrito
|$10.00
10" Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, and Cheese filled with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa