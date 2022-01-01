Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve burritos

Smothered Breakfast Burrito image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Our breakfast burrito is a flour tortilla packed full of refried beans, crispy hash browns, house made chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, fluffy scrambled eggs and topped with our house made salsa roja and salsa verde.
More about The Buttered Tin
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
two scrambled eggs, refried pinto beans, pickled onions, cheddar cheese; served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream and choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns | choose: bacon, carnitas, roasted chicken, chorizo, or ham
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
eggs, cheddar, hashbrowns, black beans, onions, corn spinach mix, cilantro lime sour cream, charred salsa [add sausage $3, add pulled pork $4]
More about Highland Grill
Item pic

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
Breakfast Burrito & Bloody Mary Kit$40.00
2 Breakfast burritos & a bloody mary kit
More about Red Cow
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wet Burrito Lunch$10.49
A medium flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
Creamed Burrito$9.99
A ground beef or chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
Creamed Burritos$13.99
Two ground beef or chicken burritos, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Burrito$3.69
ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
Veggie Taco Burrito$3.39
refried beans, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
Chicken Taco Burrito$3.95
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
More about Taco House
Item pic

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Schultz organic scrambled eggs | vegan black bean chili | organic hash browns | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream | flour tortilla
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wet Burrito Lunch$10.49
A medium flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
Creamed Burrito$9.99
A ground beef or chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
Creamed Burritos$13.99
Two ground beef or chicken burritos, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$11.69
More about Pappy's St. Paul
FoodSmith image

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
More about FoodSmith
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wet Burrito Lunch$10.49
A medium flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
Creamed Burrito$9.99
A ground beef or chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
Creamed Burritos$13.99
Two ground beef or chicken burritos, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S*Bean &Beef Burrito$4.00
Refried bean and beef burrito on 10 inch flour tortilla
S* Beef & Cheese Burrito$4.00
Mini Burritos (36)$70.00
Burritos ...................................36 tray/$70Choose Beef & Bean or Bean & Cheese
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy tots, breakfast sausage, southwest corn and black beans, cheddar, salsa verde & sour cream
More about Red Rabbit
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Pie (Frozen)$6.00
Sausage, peppers, cojita cheese and rice
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Item pic

 

J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
A flour tortilla filled with refried beans, tofu scramble, seasoned potatoes, deliciously earthy slaw, pickled jalapeños & chipotle sour cream
More about J. Selby's
Item pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Burrito Bowl$10.99
Tradicional Burrito (Online)$11.45
A large flour tortilla filled with your guisado choice, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
Nacho Burrito (Online)$11.45
Carne asada beef, beans, nacho queso fiesta cheese, sour cream, guacamole & crushed corn chips layered into a large burrito. Served with a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans for an additional charge.
More about El Burrito Mercado
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
breakfast burrito$14.95
scrambled eggs, sausage, pepper jack cheese, avocado, country potatoes & sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla served w/ pico de gallo & tortilla chips
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
JUMBO BREAKFAST BURRITO$13.00
Scrambles eggs, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, eggs, cheddar cheese and a side of salsa. Add bacon, keilbasa, ham, or chicken, reindeer sausage, or vegan bacon.
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Supreme Burrito$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red chili sauce, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
Fajita Burrito$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with red chili sauce, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
Blanco Chicken Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo, then topped with queso blanco and green onions. Served with refried beans.
More about La Casita
La Tapatia image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tapatia

2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito$10.00
10" Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, and Cheese filled with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
Bean Burrito$6.00
More about La Tapatia
Restaurant banner

 

La Tapatia - Food Truck

2730 Snelling Avenue North, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito$10.00
10" Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, and Cheese filled with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
More about La Tapatia - Food Truck
Costa Vida - Apple Valley image

SALADS

Costa Vida - Apple Valley

15678 Pilot knob Rd, Apple Valley

Avg 4.5 (3255 reviews)
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Apple Valley

