Cake in Saint Paul

The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Pecan Coffee Cake
|$4.00
|Walleye Cake Benedict*
|$15.00
Lake Superior walleye cake, two organic poached eggs, arugula, pickled pepper salad, lemon hollandaise & home fries*.
Brasa Rotisserie
777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Sweet Potato Brown Sugar Upside Down Cake
|$4.75
Served w/ fresh whipped cream and strawberries.
|Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake
|$4.75
Strawberries & Whipped Cream
The Naughty Greek University
2400 University Ave W, St. Paul
|Yia-Yia's Orange Filo Cake
|$5.00
Orange cake made from filo dough soaked in homemade Greek honey syrup and served with Greek yogurt-based sauce — family recipe
La Grolla St Paul
452 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Crab Cakes
|$12.00
Crab cakes stuffed with fresh mozzarella, red and yellow peppers, jalapeño, cayenne citrus sauce. Served with mesculin salad
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Classic Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
[V]
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Jack Cakes
|$12.50
banana oatmeal cakes, granola, peanuts, blueberries, local bare honey
|Carrot Cake
|$8.50
|Kids Mickey Cake
|$8.00
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Raspberry Marble Cake
|$7.95
|Towering Chocolate Cake
|$11.95
Three layers, ALL CHOCOLATE
|Carrot Cake
|$12.95
Triple layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and walnuts
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$6.95
|Cheese Cake
|$5.95
|Tempura Cheese Cake
|$6.95
Sawatdee Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|Cheese Cake
|$6.50
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.50
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Pre OrderCreme Brulee Crepe Cake
|$52.00
must be ordered 24 hours in advance.
|Pre Order Ube Crepe Cake Whole
|$52.00
|Preorder strawberry shortcake crepe cake
|$52.00
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.00
Flourless chocolate torte with a warm molten chocolate center. Served with whipped cream.
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
4 layers of our decadent carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
A chocolate lover's dream. 4 layers of chocolate cake layered with chocolate frosting. Served with whipped cream.
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|1/2 LEMON RICOTTA CAKES
|$9.00
|LEMON RICOTTA CAKES
|$12.25
Summer special. Light pancakes with ricotta cheese and lemon zest. Topped with fresh raspberries and powdered sugar.
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
|$4.25
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.99
A chocoholic's dream!
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Organic Carrot Cake
|$7.00
|Chocolate Dipped Cake
|$7.00
|Rose Cake
|$7.00
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Cheese Cake
|$8.00
Classic Vanilla Cheese Cake, served with whipped Cream
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Classic carrot Cake, served with whipped Cream
A-Side Public House
754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|COFFEE CAKE
|$8.00
served warm with a nutty streusel top and vanilla bean crème anglaise
Luci Ancora
2060 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|orange olive oil cake
|$8.00
orange italian olive oil cake with fruit compote, made with heritage wheat
Lakes Tavern & Grill
9240 Hudson Road, Woodbury
|Chocolate Tres Leche Cake
|$10.00
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Giant triple layered, ultra-moist house made cake with walnuts and a velvety cream cheese frosting
Red Rabbit
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|Sticky Toffee Cake
|$7.50
Date cake, salted caramel & whipped sour cream
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Banana Fudge Cake
|$9.00
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|English Toffee Cake
|$8.00
An Eagan Arms Public House staple! A traditional spiced steam cake topped with warm Birds custard and toffee sauce
|Molten Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
A warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center and a dusting of powdered sugar
J. Selby's
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
House-made carrot cake with cream cheeze frosting (contains walnuts)
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
921 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul
|Short Cake
|$5.50
Short cake topped with your favorite ice cream. Topped with your favorite topping (strawberries, Chocolate or Caramel).
|Ice Cream Cake
|$23.00
Delicious 8 X 8 Ice Cream Cake. Your favorite ice cream between two butter cakes. Topped with your favorite topping (strawberries, Chocolate or Caramel).
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Chocolate Cake Slice (1)
|$5.19
|Mini Tres Leches Vanilla Cake (6")
|$6.99
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|coconut cake whole
|$45.00
layer cake filled w/ coconut cream, covered in 7 minute frosting and coconut flakes
8 inch round serves 8-16
call us to personalize!
