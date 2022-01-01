Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve cake

The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Coffee Cake$4.00
Walleye Cake Benedict*$15.00
Lake Superior walleye cake, two organic poached eggs, arugula, pickled pepper salad, lemon hollandaise & home fries*.
More about The Buttered Tin
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Brown Sugar Upside Down Cake$4.75
Served w/ fresh whipped cream and strawberries.
Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake$4.75
Strawberries & Whipped Cream
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

 

The Naughty Greek University

2400 University Ave W, St. Paul

Avg 4.6 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yia-Yia's Orange Filo Cake$5.00
Orange cake made from filo dough soaked in homemade Greek honey syrup and served with Greek yogurt-based sauce — family recipe
More about The Naughty Greek University
La Grolla St Paul image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

La Grolla St Paul

452 Selby Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.4 (4411 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$12.00
Crab cakes stuffed with fresh mozzarella, red and yellow peppers, jalapeño, cayenne citrus sauce. Served with mesculin salad
More about La Grolla St Paul
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Chocolate Cake$8.00
[V]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Jack Cakes$12.50
banana oatmeal cakes, granola, peanuts, blueberries, local bare honey
Carrot Cake$8.50
Kids Mickey Cake$8.00
More about Highland Grill
Item pic

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raspberry Marble Cake$7.95
Towering Chocolate Cake$11.95
Three layers, ALL CHOCOLATE
Carrot Cake$12.95
Triple layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and walnuts
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$6.95
Cheese Cake$5.95
Tempura Cheese Cake$6.95
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Item pic

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Cake$6.50
Chocolate Cake$6.50
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pre OrderCreme Brulee Crepe Cake$52.00
must be ordered 24 hours in advance.
Pre Order Ube Crepe Cake Whole$52.00
Preorder strawberry shortcake crepe cake$52.00
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Item pic

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
Flourless chocolate torte with a warm molten chocolate center. Served with whipped cream.
Carrot Cake$12.00
4 layers of our decadent carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Chocolate Cake$12.00
A chocolate lover's dream. 4 layers of chocolate cake layered with chocolate frosting. Served with whipped cream.
More about Moe's American Grill
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 LEMON RICOTTA CAKES$9.00
LEMON RICOTTA CAKES$12.25
Summer special. Light pancakes with ricotta cheese and lemon zest. Topped with fresh raspberries and powdered sugar.
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birthday Cake Shake$7.00
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Red Cow
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights

Avg 4.7 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$4.25
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul image

 

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$4.99
A chocoholic's dream!
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Carrot Cake$7.00
Chocolate Dipped Cake$7.00
Rose Cake$7.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chz Cake$3.99
More about Pappy's St. Paul
Item pic

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Cake$8.00
Classic Vanilla Cheese Cake, served with whipped Cream
Carrot Cake$10.00
Classic carrot Cake, served with whipped Cream
More about FoodSmith
A-Side Public House image

 

A-Side Public House

754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
COFFEE CAKE$8.00
served warm with a nutty streusel top and vanilla bean crème anglaise
More about A-Side Public House
Item pic

 

Luci Ancora

2060 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
orange olive oil cake$8.00
orange italian olive oil cake with fruit compote, made with heritage wheat
More about Luci Ancora
Lakes Tavern & Grill image

 

Lakes Tavern & Grill

9240 Hudson Road, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Tres Leche Cake$10.00
Carrot Cake$10.00
Giant triple layered, ultra-moist house made cake with walnuts and a velvety cream cheese frosting
More about Lakes Tavern & Grill
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Toffee Cake$7.50
Date cake, salted caramel & whipped sour cream
More about Red Rabbit
Main pic

 

Kalsada

1668 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ube Cakes$12.00
More about Kalsada
Brickhouse Food & Drink image

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Fudge Cake$9.00
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
English Toffee Cake$8.00
An Eagan Arms Public House staple! A traditional spiced steam cake topped with warm Birds custard and toffee sauce
Molten Chocolate Cake$8.00
A warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center and a dusting of powdered sugar
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Item pic

 

J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$7.00
House-made carrot cake with cream cheeze frosting (contains walnuts)
More about J. Selby's
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery image

 

2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery

921 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Short Cake$5.50
Short cake topped with your favorite ice cream. Topped with your favorite topping (strawberries, Chocolate or Caramel).
Ice Cream Cake$23.00
Delicious 8 X 8 Ice Cream Cake. Your favorite ice cream between two butter cakes. Topped with your favorite topping (strawberries, Chocolate or Caramel).
More about 2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
Item pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake Slice (1)$5.19
Mini Tres Leches Vanilla Cake (6")$6.99
More about El Burrito Mercado
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
coconut cake whole$45.00
layer cake filled w/ coconut cream, covered in 7 minute frosting and coconut flakes
8 inch round serves 8-16
call us to personalize!
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Cakes$3.99
Crispy hash brown wedges.
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

