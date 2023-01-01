Cannellonis in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve cannellonis
More about Buon Giorno Deli
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buon Giorno Deli
981 Sibley Memorial Hwy, St. Paul
|Three Cheese Cannelloni (Pasta Special)
|$12.99
PASTA SPECIAL OF THE DAY:
Wilted Spinach │ Alfredo │ Garlic Bread
(ONLY AVAILABLE 11am-2pm), Orders placed before 11am will not be ready until after the daily pasta specials start.
More about Donatelli's - 2692 County Rd E
Donatelli's - 2692 County Rd E
2692 County Road E East, White Bear Lake
|Chicken & Spinach Cannelloni
|$18.95
Cannelloni stuffed with chicken, spinach and cheese; half topped with our Alfredo sauce and half with our Marinara sauce and mozz and parm cheese then baked. Served with garlic toast.
|Seafood Cannelloni
|$22.95
Three cannelloni stuffed with a blend of lobster, scallops, shrimp and shallots, topped with grilled shrimp, Alfredo sauce and mozz then baked. Served with garlic toast.