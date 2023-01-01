Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannellonis in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve cannellonis

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buon Giorno Deli

981 Sibley Memorial Hwy, St. Paul

Avg 4.3 (503 reviews)
Takeout
Three Cheese Cannelloni (Pasta Special)$12.99
PASTA SPECIAL OF THE DAY:
Wilted Spinach │ Alfredo │ Garlic Bread
(ONLY AVAILABLE 11am-2pm), Orders placed before 11am will not be ready until after the daily pasta specials start.
More about Buon Giorno Deli
Donatelli's - 2692 County Rd E

2692 County Road E East, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Spinach Cannelloni$18.95
Cannelloni stuffed with chicken, spinach and cheese; half topped with our Alfredo sauce and half with our Marinara sauce and mozz and parm cheese then baked. Served with garlic toast.
Seafood Cannelloni$22.95
Three cannelloni stuffed with a blend of lobster, scallops, shrimp and shallots, topped with grilled shrimp, Alfredo sauce and mozz then baked. Served with garlic toast.
More about Donatelli's - 2692 County Rd E

