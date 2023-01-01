Cannolis in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve cannolis
DeGidio‘s Restaurant
425 7th Street West, Saint Paul
|Cannoli (2)
|$9.00
(2) Sweet ricotta and Callebaut chocolate chips in a classic shell
|Cannoli (3)
|$13.00
(3) Sweet ricotta and Callebaut chocolate chips in a classic shell
|Cannoli (1)
|$5.00
(1) Sweet ricotta and Callebaut chocolate chips in a classic shell
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buon Giorno Deli
981 Sibley Memorial Hwy, St. Paul
|Housemade Cannoli
|$3.75
Donatelli's - 2692 County Rd E
2692 County Road E East, White Bear Lake
|Donatelli's Cannolis
|$10.00
Three large Italian pastry shells filled with a blend of sweetened ricotta and mascarpone; loaded with chocolate chips.
due focaccerie (doo-eh)
475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul
|CANNOLI (4) PACK
|$13.75
Incudes 4 house made hand filled Cannolis.
Pastry shell piped with whipped mascarpone and ricotta filling.
|CHOCOLATE CANNOLI (4) PACK
|$14.00
Incudes 4 house made hand filled Cannolis.
Chocolate ricotta, pistachio, orange, chocolate dipped shell
|CHOCOLATE CANNOLI
|$3.50
Chocolate ricotta, pistachio, orange, chocolate dipped shell