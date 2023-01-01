Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

DeGidio‘s Restaurant

425 7th Street West, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli (2)$9.00
(2) Sweet ricotta and Callebaut chocolate chips in a classic shell
Cannoli (3)$13.00
(3) Sweet ricotta and Callebaut chocolate chips in a classic shell
Cannoli (1)$5.00
(1) Sweet ricotta and Callebaut chocolate chips in a classic shell
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buon Giorno Deli

981 Sibley Memorial Hwy, St. Paul

Avg 4.3 (503 reviews)
Takeout
Housemade Cannoli$3.75
More about Buon Giorno Deli
Main pic

 

Donatelli's - 2692 County Rd E

2692 County Road E East, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Donatelli's Cannolis$10.00
Three large Italian pastry shells filled with a blend of sweetened ricotta and mascarpone; loaded with chocolate chips.
More about Donatelli's - 2692 County Rd E
Item pic

 

due focaccerie (doo-eh)

475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CANNOLI (4) PACK$13.75
Incudes 4 house made hand filled Cannolis.
Pastry shell piped with whipped mascarpone and ricotta filling.
CHOCOLATE CANNOLI (4) PACK$14.00
Incudes 4 house made hand filled Cannolis.
Chocolate ricotta, pistachio, orange, chocolate dipped shell
CHOCOLATE CANNOLI$3.50
Chocolate ricotta, pistachio, orange, chocolate dipped shell
More about due focaccerie (doo-eh)

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Flan

Shrimp Basket

Gyro Sandwiches

Penne

Flautas

Chicken Katsu

Burritos

Honey Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1003 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (306 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (403 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (467 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston