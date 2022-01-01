Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve cappuccino

The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.00
More about The Buttered Tin
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.75
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAPPUCCINO$3.50
espresso & frothed milk
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS

432 Wabasha Street S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.50
Double Espresso + Steamed Milk, 6 oz
More about BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
Main pic

 

Kalsada

1668 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
cappuccino
More about Kalsada
yum! kitchen & bakery image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
cappuccino$4.50
1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 foam
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAPPUCCINO (6 OZ)$4.25
Espresso and steamed milk foam
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$5.00
espresso and steamed milk with a frothy top
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
Item pic

 

due focacceria

475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino (traditional Italian-style)$4.25
Italy's traditional cappuccino is made with espresso and lightly frothed milk served in a small 5oz cup.
More about due focacceria

