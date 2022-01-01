Cappuccino in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|CAPPUCCINO
|$3.50
espresso & frothed milk
More about BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
432 Wabasha Street S, Saint Paul
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Double Espresso + Steamed Milk, 6 oz
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|cappuccino
|$4.50
1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 foam
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|CAPPUCCINO (6 OZ)
|$4.25
Espresso and steamed milk foam
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Cappuccino
|$5.00
espresso and steamed milk with a frothy top