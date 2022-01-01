Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve caprese salad

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$14.00
tri-color heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese, fresh basil chiffonade, crispy fried prosciutto; drizzled with basil oil and balsamic reduction [G]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

FoodSmith Gastro Pub

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$12.00
Summer Tomatoes, fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Mixed Greens, fresh Basil and Balsamic Dressing
More about FoodSmith Gastro Pub
Banner pic

 

Momento Restaurant + Bar

360 St. Peter, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Salad (VG/GF)$16.00
burrata, vine-ripened tomatoes, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil, evoo, balsamic glaze, sea salt
More about Momento Restaurant + Bar

