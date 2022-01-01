Caprese salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve caprese salad
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Caprese Salad
|$14.00
tri-color heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese, fresh basil chiffonade, crispy fried prosciutto; drizzled with basil oil and balsamic reduction [G]
FoodSmith Gastro Pub
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
Summer Tomatoes, fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Mixed Greens, fresh Basil and Balsamic Dressing