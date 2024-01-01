Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Item pic

 

Gabe's Bar & Kitchen

991 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, spinach, basil aioli, balsamic reduction, on focaccia
More about Gabe's Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

FoodSmith Gastro Pub

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Sandwich$15.50
Grilled Zucchini, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Aioli And Arugula On Toasted Ciabatta Bread
Lunch Sandwiches are served with Kettle Chips; Dinner Sandwiches are served with Pub Fries
More about FoodSmith Gastro Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Chocolate Brownies

Mushroom Burgers

Chili

Shrimp Tempura

Pineapple Fried Rice

Noodle Soup

Carbonara

Coconut Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

No reviews yet

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (411 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (540 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston