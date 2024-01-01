Caprese sandwiches in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
More about Gabe's Bar & Kitchen
Gabe's Bar & Kitchen
991 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, spinach, basil aioli, balsamic reduction, on focaccia
More about FoodSmith Gastro Pub
FoodSmith Gastro Pub
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Caprese Sandwich
|$15.50
Grilled Zucchini, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Aioli And Arugula On Toasted Ciabatta Bread
Lunch Sandwiches are served with Kettle Chips; Dinner Sandwiches are served with Pub Fries