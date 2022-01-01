Carne asada in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve carne asada
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Carne Asada
|$17.99
Ten ounce Black Canyon Angus rib eye steak grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, onion, guacamole, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
|Carne Asada Wrap Lunch
|$11.49
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Carne Asada
|$17.99
Ten ounce Black Canyon Angus rib eye steak grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, onion, guacamole, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
|Carne Asada Wrap Lunch
|$11.49
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
|Carne Asada Wrap
|$12.99
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Adam's Soul To Go
1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4, Roseville
|Carne Asada Sopes
|$16.00
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Carne Asada
|$17.99
Ten ounce Black Canyon Angus rib eye steak grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, onion, guacamole, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
|Carne Asada Wrap Lunch
|$11.49
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
|Carne Asada Wrap
|$12.99
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Carne Asada Con Nopalitos
|$18.95
Two grilled 4oz steaks, served with salsa picosa, grilled cactus & Spanish rice. Served with sopa, black or refried beans and corn or flour tortillas
|Carne Asada
|$18.99
Two grilled 4oz steaks, served with salsa picosa & Spanish rice. Served with sopa, black or refried beans and corn or flour tortillas