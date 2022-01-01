Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve carrot cake

Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.50
More about Highland Grill
Item pic

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$12.95
Triple layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and walnuts
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Item pic

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$12.00
4 layers of our decadent carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Moe's American Grill
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Carrot Cake$7.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$10.00
Classic carrot Cake, served with whipped Cream
More about FoodSmith
Lakes Tavern & Grill image

 

Lakes Tavern & Grill

9240 Hudson Road, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$10.00
Giant triple layered, ultra-moist house made cake with walnuts and a velvety cream cheese frosting
More about Lakes Tavern & Grill
Item pic

 

J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$7.00
House-made carrot cake with cream cheeze frosting (contains walnuts)
More about J. Selby's
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.50
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake Pancakes$12.00
carrot cake-batter pancakes, candied walnuts, with cream cheese syrup
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Item pic

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mama’s Old Fashioned Carrot Cake$4.50
More about Flameburger
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Pancakes$12.00
carrot cake-batter pancakes, candied walnuts, with cream cheese syrup
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

