Carrot cake in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve carrot cake
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Carrot Cake
|$8.50
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Carrot Cake
|$12.95
Triple layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and walnuts
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
4 layers of our decadent carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Organic Carrot Cake
|$7.00
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Classic carrot Cake, served with whipped Cream
Lakes Tavern & Grill
9240 Hudson Road, Woodbury
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Giant triple layered, ultra-moist house made cake with walnuts and a velvety cream cheese frosting
J. Selby's
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
House-made carrot cake with cream cheeze frosting (contains walnuts)
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Carrot Cake
|$4.50
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park
|Carrot Cake Pancakes
|$12.00
carrot cake-batter pancakes, candied walnuts, with cream cheese syrup